New Zealand Prove Too Strong For Fiji And Book Final Place With Dominant Win

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Phototek

Favourites to advance to Monday's final, the Kiwis started brightly, with their movement and pace proving difficult for Rob Sherman's side to handle in front of a strong home crowd in the nation's capital.

It was little surprise then when the home side took the lead and even less surprise that it was forward Chris Wood who opened the scoring. The powerful no.9 connecting with a looping cross from Sarpreet Singh to nod past Jerome Narayan in the Fiji goal.

A little over ten minutes later, the lead was doubled. Singh, having provided an assist for the opening goal, got himself on the scoresheet - prodding home from close range following excellent work by Marko Stamenic.

Fiji worked tirelessly to try and find a way back into the match but any attempts at catching New Zealand on the break were quickly snuffed out.

A third arrived via a cross from Tim Payne on the left-hand side. Tyler Bindon flicked the ball goal-wards, with the decisive touch coming from Fiji centre-back Scott Wara.

Payne added a fourth just after the half hour mark. Smashing home from inside the box to record his first goal for his country since 2013, thanks once again to a Singh assist.

The Fijians showed an added impetus in the second period. Substitute Etonia Dogalau flicking an effort into the side netting from a throw-in.

They couldn't keep New Zealand out at the other end however, and after a fairly subdued start to the second-half, the Kiwis added to their total - another Tim Payne cross found Chris Wood unmarked and he made no mistake.

Wood would complete his hat-trick minutes later, with yet another Payne delivery converted with ease from close range to make it 6-0. It would prove to be Wood's last action of the match, as he made way for Kosta Barbarouses.

Fiji almost grabbed a consolation, but were cruelly denied by the post as Christopher Wasasala's clipped effort beat Max Crocombe but not the woodwork. Cruller still, New Zealand immediately broke, with substitute Francis De Vries finding Barbarouses in the box and the Wellington Phoenix forward finished cooly.

Darren Bazeley's side should have added an eighth from the penalty spot when Narayan gave away a spot kick, however Ben Waine skewed his effort wide of the post to keep the total at seven.

With the job done, New Zealand can now prepare for New Caledonia on Monday, with just 90 minutes separating them and a place at the FIFA World Cup 26™.

New Zealand: 7 (Chris WOOD 6’ 56' 60', Sarpreet SINGH 17’, Own Goal 23’, Tim PAYNE 33’, Kosta BARBAROUSES 73')

Fiji: 0

HT: 4-0

