White Wins A Thriller At Hampton Downs

Chris White leads away at the start of a thrilling Race 2 at Hampton Downs. Photo: Bruce Jenkins

In a thrilling race that showcased Toyota 86 racing at its absolute best, White duelled with pole position sitter Jett Murray for much of the race before finding a way past and fending off Broughan to take the flag. Jett hung on for an impressive second while Josh Bethune made his way impressively through a tight leading top group to take the final place on the podium.

An early Safety Car after contact between Mason Potter and Zach Blincoe cost Broughan dearly after he breached the procedural rules for a restart and copped a five second time penalty. That would drop him down to eighth in the final order.

“Jett did an awesome job defending, the race was brilliant,” said White afterwards. “We’ve had a few bits of bad luck this season, so it’s great to get another win in the reverse top ten race.”

In the battle for the championship it was a good race for Hugo Allan. A good start set him up for a strong performance and after one attempt to pass championship leader Hayden Bakkerus came to nothing. He gathered it all up and finally found a way by Hayden on lap 10 or 12 to narrow the gap at the top of the table to just 26 points. They would finish fourth and fifth respectively.

Jack Westbury – enjoying only his second race in his championship debut – raced hard throughout and showed why he could be a force in his domestic championship when it begins in a few weeks. He gave as good as he got in a thrilling battle for the remaining places in the top ten and sixth was a well-deserved result for the Gold Coast driver.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Saturday winner Justin Allen was another to put in a strong performance, not gaining as many places as his championship rivals but gaining enough for sixth overall.

Broughan’s time penalty would push him down the order to eighth on the final results, while Mac Templeton – another debuting this weekend in the Bridgestone GR86 Championship – and Cooper Barnes completed the top ten.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship – Round 5 Hampton Downs Race 2

1 88 Chris White James Marshall Motorsport 2 37 Jett Murray Action Motorsport 3 32 Josh Bethune Right Karts by M2 Competition 4 17 Hugo Allan CareVets Racing 5 20 Hayden Bakkerus Mackenzie Motorsport 6 4 Jack Westbury Action Motorsport 7 99 Justin Allen Syndicate Motorsport 8 222 Arthur Broughan Mackenzie Motorsport 9 92 Mac Templeton Neale Motorsport 10 186 Cooper Barnes Right Karts by M2 Competition 11 30 Emerson Vincent Action Motorsport 12 42 Simon Hunter Right Karts by M2 Competition 13 73 Harry Townshend Mackenzie Motorsport 14 55 Christina Orr-West Dayle ITM Racing 15 35 Hayden Lines Right Karts by M2 Competition 16 43 Cameron Hill Right Karts by M2 Competition 17 33 Caleb Byers James Marshall Motorsport 18 10 Ajay Giddy Mackenzie Motorsport 19 11 Will Morton iMac Engineering 20 8 Thomas Mallard Race Lab Academy DNF 90 Zach Blincoe Mackenzie Motorsport DNF 81 Cormac Murphy Race Lab Academy DNF 47 Mason Potter Syndicate Motorsport

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

© Scoop Media

