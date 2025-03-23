Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

White Wins A Thriller At Hampton Downs

Sunday, 23 March 2025, 2:46 pm
Press Release: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand

Chris White leads away at the start of a thrilling Race 2 at Hampton Downs. Photo: Bruce Jenkins

In a thrilling race that showcased Toyota 86 racing at its absolute best, White duelled with pole position sitter Jett Murray for much of the race before finding a way past and fending off Broughan to take the flag. Jett hung on for an impressive second while Josh Bethune made his way impressively through a tight leading top group to take the final place on the podium.

An early Safety Car after contact between Mason Potter and Zach Blincoe cost Broughan dearly after he breached the procedural rules for a restart and copped a five second time penalty. That would drop him down to eighth in the final order.

“Jett did an awesome job defending, the race was brilliant,” said White afterwards. “We’ve had a few bits of bad luck this season, so it’s great to get another win in the reverse top ten race.”

In the battle for the championship it was a good race for Hugo Allan. A good start set him up for a strong performance and after one attempt to pass championship leader Hayden Bakkerus came to nothing. He gathered it all up and finally found a way by Hayden on lap 10 or 12 to narrow the gap at the top of the table to just 26 points. They would finish fourth and fifth respectively.

Jack Westbury – enjoying only his second race in his championship debut – raced hard throughout and showed why he could be a force in his domestic championship when it begins in a few weeks. He gave as good as he got in a thrilling battle for the remaining places in the top ten and sixth was a well-deserved result for the Gold Coast driver.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Saturday winner Justin Allen was another to put in a strong performance, not gaining as many places as his championship rivals but gaining enough for sixth overall.

Broughan’s time penalty would push him down the order to eighth on the final results, while Mac Templeton – another debuting this weekend in the Bridgestone GR86 Championship – and Cooper Barnes completed the top ten.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship – Round 5 Hampton Downs Race 2

188Chris WhiteJames Marshall Motorsport
237Jett MurrayAction Motorsport
332Josh BethuneRight Karts by M2 Competition
417Hugo AllanCareVets Racing
520Hayden BakkerusMackenzie Motorsport
64Jack WestburyAction Motorsport
799Justin AllenSyndicate Motorsport
8222Arthur BroughanMackenzie Motorsport
992Mac TempletonNeale Motorsport
10186Cooper BarnesRight Karts by M2 Competition
1130Emerson VincentAction Motorsport
1242Simon HunterRight Karts by M2 Competition
1373Harry TownshendMackenzie Motorsport
1455Christina Orr-WestDayle ITM Racing
1535Hayden LinesRight Karts by M2 Competition
1643Cameron HillRight Karts by M2 Competition
1733Caleb ByersJames Marshall Motorsport
1810Ajay GiddyMackenzie Motorsport
1911Will MortoniMac Engineering
208Thomas MallardRace Lab Academy
DNF90Zach BlincoeMackenzie Motorsport
DNF81Cormac MurphyRace Lab Academy
DNF47Mason PotterSyndicate Motorsport

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 