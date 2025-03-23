White Wins A Thriller At Hampton Downs
In a thrilling race that showcased Toyota 86 racing at its absolute best, White duelled with pole position sitter Jett Murray for much of the race before finding a way past and fending off Broughan to take the flag. Jett hung on for an impressive second while Josh Bethune made his way impressively through a tight leading top group to take the final place on the podium.
An early Safety Car after contact between Mason Potter and Zach Blincoe cost Broughan dearly after he breached the procedural rules for a restart and copped a five second time penalty. That would drop him down to eighth in the final order.
“Jett did an awesome job defending, the race was brilliant,” said White afterwards. “We’ve had a few bits of bad luck this season, so it’s great to get another win in the reverse top ten race.”
In the battle for the championship it was a good race for Hugo Allan. A good start set him up for a strong performance and after one attempt to pass championship leader Hayden Bakkerus came to nothing. He gathered it all up and finally found a way by Hayden on lap 10 or 12 to narrow the gap at the top of the table to just 26 points. They would finish fourth and fifth respectively.
Jack Westbury – enjoying only his second race in his championship debut – raced hard throughout and showed why he could be a force in his domestic championship when it begins in a few weeks. He gave as good as he got in a thrilling battle for the remaining places in the top ten and sixth was a well-deserved result for the Gold Coast driver.
Saturday winner Justin Allen was another to put in a strong performance, not gaining as many places as his championship rivals but gaining enough for sixth overall.
Broughan’s time penalty would push him down the order to eighth on the final results, while Mac Templeton – another debuting this weekend in the Bridgestone GR86 Championship – and Cooper Barnes completed the top ten.
2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship – Round 5 Hampton Downs Race 2
|1
|88
|Chris White
|James Marshall Motorsport
|2
|37
|Jett Murray
|Action Motorsport
|3
|32
|Josh Bethune
|Right Karts by M2 Competition
|4
|17
|Hugo Allan
|CareVets Racing
|5
|20
|Hayden Bakkerus
|Mackenzie Motorsport
|6
|4
|Jack Westbury
|Action Motorsport
|7
|99
|Justin Allen
|Syndicate Motorsport
|8
|222
|Arthur Broughan
|Mackenzie Motorsport
|9
|92
|Mac Templeton
|Neale Motorsport
|10
|186
|Cooper Barnes
|Right Karts by M2 Competition
|11
|30
|Emerson Vincent
|Action Motorsport
|12
|42
|Simon Hunter
|Right Karts by M2 Competition
|13
|73
|Harry Townshend
|Mackenzie Motorsport
|14
|55
|Christina Orr-West
|Dayle ITM Racing
|15
|35
|Hayden Lines
|Right Karts by M2 Competition
|16
|43
|Cameron Hill
|Right Karts by M2 Competition
|17
|33
|Caleb Byers
|James Marshall Motorsport
|18
|10
|Ajay Giddy
|Mackenzie Motorsport
|19
|11
|Will Morton
|iMac Engineering
|20
|8
|Thomas Mallard
|Race Lab Academy
|DNF
|90
|Zach Blincoe
|Mackenzie Motorsport
|DNF
|81
|Cormac Murphy
|Race Lab Academy
|DNF
|47
|Mason Potter
|Syndicate Motorsport
2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship
Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park
Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)
Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill
Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix
Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)
Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars