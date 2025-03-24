Tom Walsh Makes Triumphant Return: Wins World Indoor Championships

After the devastating injury that cut short Tom Walsh’s Olympic campaign, Walsh made an emphatic return to the global stage, winning the World Indoor Championships Shot Put. Walsh has delivered his sixth consecutive world indoor medal and his third world indoor title. Making a total of 10 global medals for the 33-year-old.

Walsh’s first-round throw sent him to the lead, where he stayed for the rest of the competition. His 21.65 mark proved to be a throw too far for the rest of the competition, as Walsh remained unchallenged to his final throw.

Walsh’s five throws over 21m saw him throw the best series on the field, with pre-event favourite, Olympic medallist Leonardo Fabri of Italy finishing in fourth with a best throw of 21.35. Walsh was joined on the podium by Roger Steen and Adrian Piperi both of the USA. Steen’s 6th round attempt of 21.63m improved his second-best mark by over 70cm on his final effort to rocket him from 5th to the silver medal position. This was the closest any competitor could come to Walsh, as Piperi’s third-round best of 21.48 set him in the bronze position.

Walsh entered the competition ranked 8th on his season best. His lead into the world indoor championships was a domestic affair as Walsh competed three times on the New Zealand Summer Circuit. His season’s best of 21.24 was immediately bettered by over 40cm on his opening throw.

Walsh will now set his sights on competitions in both the USA and in Europe as he builds towards the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan in September.

