Suitably Suited: 19th-Century Men's Fashion On Display At Whanganui Regional Museum

The three-piece suit worn by Robert Ross of Toi Farm, Brunswick, on his wedding day in 1884. (Photo/Whanganui Regional Museum)

The Whanganui Regional Museum invites visitors to step into a man’s world with its latest Outfit of the Month: a distinguished three-piece men's suit crafted from moleskin fabric. This finely tailored ensemble - consisting of a frock coat, waistcoat, and trousers - was worn by Robert Ross on his wedding day in 1884.

Reflecting male fashion of the late 19th century, the black frock coat features a reverse collar, the waistcoat boasts handmade keyhole buttonholes, and a distinctive vertical buttonhole designed for a fob chain sits beside a breast welt pocket. The back of the waistcoat is made from a black-green shot fabric, adding a subtle yet striking contrast.

Pou Tiaki/Collections & Curatorial Lead Trish Nugent-Lyne notes that small details can provide significant historical insights. ‘The subtle changes in cut and construction of men’s clothes can make it difficult to date them precisely,” she explains, ‘but we know that Ross purchased his suit locally as the metal buttons on the trousers are marked “D. Harding, Wanganui.”’

Daniel Harding was an English tailor who migrated to New Zealand in 1858. By the mid-1860s, he had established his London House tailoring business on Ridgway Street, near the Odd Fellows Hall - now the corner of Drews Avenue. Harding’s shop remained a staple for Whanganui’s men until his retirement in the early 1900s.

Visitors may remember the museum’s May 2024 Outfit of the Month featured Alvine August Voss’s 1883 wedding dress. Robert Ross married Alvine’s sister Caroline Voss the following year. Caroline’s wedding dress is also part of the museum’s extensive clothing and textile collection, offering further insight into the era’s bridal fashion.

Trish Nugent-Lyne will present an insightful talk about the suit and men’s clothing of the era at 12:15pm on Friday, 4th April, at the Whanganui Regional Museum. The talk is free and open to all, with donations welcomed. Following the event, the outfit will remain on display throughout April, giving visitors the chance to appreciate the craftsmanship and male style of the late 19th century.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the elegance of this example of menswear and its connection to Whanganui’s rich tailoring heritage.

