Top Talent To Appear At Lake Wanaka Centre

To kick off New Zealand Music Month, the Lake Wanaka Centre will become a hub of musical creativity, connection and inspiration on May 3rd and 4th as talent from around the country descends upon town to be part of the Yami weekend.

Run by the not-for-profit Lake Wanaka SouNZ Inc, two evening concerts for the public round out the weekend, where tutors and registrants share their passion for music through live performance.

The May 3rd Saturday evening line-up offers an unforgettable night with tutors Gin Wigmore, Bobby Brazuka (Latinaotearoa), Haz + Miloux and Home Brew’s Tom Scott (plus guests) taking to the stage. A choir led by Miloux, Anna Shaw and tutors from The Voice Lab support these outstanding musicians. Tom Scott performs songs from Home Brew and Avantdale Bowling Club with his long-time beatmaker Haz Huavi, plus a full band.

The Sunday May 4th evening showcase champions Kiwi legend, Barnaby Weir of The Black Seeds and Fly My Pretties. The concert is open to the public and acts as a culmination of the weekend, where registrants get the opportunity to showcase their talents to friends, family, visitors and locals. A band and backing choir support Barnaby, bands perform their incredible original material, and aspiring DJs and producers get the crowd on their feet.

This showcase has a reputation for providing some of the most magical experiences of the musical year, when tutors and participants combine to create what is possibly the most unforgettable night in Wanaka's musical calendar.

Throughout the weekend, participants of all ages are mentored in the art of songwriting, mixing and mastering and DJing, among other topics, through a series of workshops, seminars and showcases.

With grants confirmed from Central Lakes Trust, Lion Foundation, APRA/AMCOS and NZ On Air, Yami Sounz Summit’s director Lynne Christie says the crew feel “extremely grateful” to be able to secure some of New Zealand's top music professionals to tutor and perform at Lake Wanaka Centre in early May.

Although only a handful of weekend summit places are still available, day passes can be purchased, and the general public can be a part of YAMI by attending the evening shows.

