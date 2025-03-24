Kaylee Bell Triumphs At Queensland's CMC Rocks Over The Weekend

Photo credits: Jay Seeney

Over the weekend, Kaylee Bell delivered a standout performance at CMC Rocks Queensland 2025, captivating a record-breaking crowd of 32,000 attendees—the largest audience of her career. As the top-billed artist from Australasia, Bell's dynamic presence and powerful vocals solidified her status as a leading force in the country music scene.

CMC Rocks Queensland, held annually at Willowbank Raceway in Ipswich, is Australia's largest international country music festival, drawing fans from across the globe to celebrate the genre's finest talent. Bell's inclusion as a headliner underscores her rising prominence and the growing recognition of her musical prowess.

Bell says of the night “Our sundown set at CMC Rocks felt like a dream. Having 32,000 people who were all singing our songs back to us was easily one of the best moments of my entire life. I’m so excited for what this year has in store and CMC was the perfect way to kick it all off.”

Adding to her accolades, Bell was last week honored with the Female Artist of the Year award at the 2025 Countrytown Awards, a fan voted prestigious honor recognizing her exceptional artistry and influence in the country music scene. Established in 2020, Countrytown is the leading publication for country music in Australasia.

On Friday, April 4, Kaylee Bell will release her brand-new single ‘Ring On It’—a bold banjo infused anthem that promises to deliver the same powerhouse energy fans experienced at CMC Rocks.

With more music and announcements lined up for 2025, Bell is gearing up for another big year ahead.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

