Inside Stories Programme In Selwyn District

Inside Stories is a free photography programme for children in rural and regional New Zealand, to document their stories and communities. The programme is currently underway in the Selwyn District, with students from Waitaha School and Te Rōhutu Whio participating. By the end of May, students will have created a free exhibition and a time capsule of photographs for the community to access.

Heather Milne was motivated to create the programme after photographing during a deployment to the Hawke’s Bay with Taskforce Kiwi to photograph the relief efforts after Cyclone Gabrielle. She explains:

“There was an incredible amount of ‘mucking in’ being done by locals and support teams, however it wasn’t the kind of work young people could safely help with. They couldn’t visit their friends easily, or do their usual activities, and it was a high-stress situation”. This was something Christchurch-based Heather could relate from her own earthquake experiences in Christchurch. She continues: “I have minimal connection with the land or people in the Hawke’s Bay, and I realised that it would be great for the local young people to take the type of photos that I was needing to take. Their insight and perspectives would be unique, and it would help them understand what was happening around them.”

A year later, Heather launched Inside Stories in the Grey District with great success.

Te Rōhutu Whio students currently have the cameras and are ‘free-roaming’ around their community with cameras - taking photos of the landscapes, buildings, and nature. "It's been amazing to see a growing enthusiasm in the ākonga to tell their stories through a lens" explains Kaiako Joe Daly.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Waitaha School Principal, Maureen Allan is looking forward to seeing the results of their student’s work, saying: “Our Community Hub students have seized the moment with their cameras and are intent on capturing the world through their eyes. The excitement is high and as we know our young people rise to a great challenge with huge success!”

Kate Morgan, Kaihautū /Principal of Te Rōhutu Whio says: “It’s an amazing opportunity with tamariki keen to be art makers for themselves and those after them.”

The public exhibition for Inside Stories: Selwyn District will take place at Te Ara Ātea from 29th May – 4th June. A further media release and invite will be distributed.

Ashburton and Buller District editions will follow Selwyn.

© Scoop Media

