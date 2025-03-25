New Zealand Qualify For FIFA World Cup 26™

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Phototek

24 March, 2025

A loud and raucous crowd of over 25,000 greeted the sides in New Zealand’s biggest city, with a direct qualification slot to a FIFA World Cup up for grabs for the first time in the Oceania region.

New Zealand, on home soil and looking to qualify for a third men’s World Cup following 1982 and 2010, started brightly as expected, but were met by a robust and hardworking New Caledonia side.

Callum McCowatt was the first to test New Caledonia goalkeeper Rocky Nyikeine, but having been teed up by Chris Wood, his effort was saved comfortably.

A little over 20 minutes was on the clock when the Kiwis had by far their best chance. A corner caused havoc in the New Caledonia penalty area, and Marko Stamenic had not one but two headers cleared off the line by the covering Joseph Athale.

It certainly wasn’t all one way traffic in the first period. New Caledonia, who had been impressive in their semi-final victory over Tahiti in Wellington on Friday, threatened sporadically on the counter-attack – looking particularly dangerous through forward Georges Gope-Fenepej.

As expected, Chris Wood was New Zealand’s most prominent threat, but even the prolific centre-forward was finding it tough to crack Johann Sidaner’s team’s defence. Even when finding space thanks to a cute through ball from Sarpreet Singh, the Nottingham Forest player’s effort was well-saved by Nyikeine.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Wood wouldn’t last much of the second period however. Having picked up what appeared to be a thigh injury when getting a shot on goal, he eventually succumbed and was replaced by Kosta Barbarouses.

Any concerns that losing their talisman would hinder New Zealand’s qualification dreams were swept away within ten minutes of his departure. The breakthrough finally coming via the unlikely avenue of defender Michael Boxall, who rose highest to head home from inside the six yard box from a corner kick.

It was a lead that was doubled four minutes later. Substitute Barbarouses latching onto a through ball and delicately lifting the ball over Nyikeine to make it 2-0 and all but confirm the Kiwis place in the FIFA World Cup 26™.

With New Caledonian legs tiring, New Zealand put their foot on the throttle and it came as little surprise when Elijah Just – brought on at half-time – added a third, as the hosts found space behind the New Caledonian defensive line.

Despite defeat, Johann Sidaner and his side can be more than proud with their efforts, having held the hosts goalless for over an hour and looking threatening when given the chance. They have a lot to build on for the future.

New Zealand, however, were too strong, making the most of their chances when it mattered and taking advantage of a stretched game as the minutes wore on.

For Spain in 1982 and South Africa in 2010, read Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2026, as Darren Bazeley and his side prepare to make even more New Zealand football history next year on the world’s biggest stage.

New Caledonia: 0

New Zealand: 3 (Michael BOXALL 62, Kosta BARBAROUSES 66, Elijah JUST 80)

HT: 0-0

© Scoop Media

