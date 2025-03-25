Jane Stevens Announced As Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games Chef De Mission

Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) is delighted to announce the reappointment of Jane Stevens as Chef de Mission to lead the NZ Paralympic Team at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.

Stevens, who works as Para High Performance Programme and Pathway Manager at Snow Sports NZ, also served as Chef de Mission at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

Wanaka-based Stevens has been an inspirational presence in disability snow sports for more than 35 years, fulfilling a range of leadership roles both within Aotearoa New Zealand and overseas.

Starting out her adaptive snow sports career as an instructor before moving into coaching, she has worked with and contributed to the successful careers of many of New Zealand’s finest disabled snow sports exponents including Paralympic Winter Games gold medallists; Paralympian #86 Joanne Duffy, #114 Rachael Battersby, #115 Steven Bayley, #158 Adam Hall MNZM and #188 Corey Peters MNZM.

The New Zealand Head Coach at the Torino 2006 Paralympic Winter Games, she later served as Head Coach for the British team at the Vancouver 2010 Paralympic Winter Games. She was also the New Zealand Assistant Coach at the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games before being appointed as the NZ Paralympic Team Chef de Mission at Beijing 2022.

Possessing a wealth of experience, Stevens works with both novice Para alpine skiers and Para snowboarders through to elite level Para athletes.

Excited to be fulfilling the role of Chef de Mission Stevens said: “I am incredibly honoured to be asked to be Chef de Mission for a second time and I’m excited to be able to lead the Team once again to help create an environment, which will allow the NZ Paralympic Team to focus on delivering their best. It was a privilege to serve in the role at Beijing 2022 and that experience gives me real confidence I have the skillset to lead the Team once more.”

At Beijing 2022 the NZ Paralympic Team enjoyed its best performance at a Paralympic Winter Games for 20 years as the Team brought home four medals – one gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

With the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games (6-15 March 2026) now less than a year away, Stevens is relishing the prospect of leading the Team into what she is confident will prove to be an epic event.

“For the Paralympic Games to return to Europe, the traditional home of snow sports, is very exciting,” explains Stevens. “Beijing 2022 was a Covid Games which led to many challenges but I’m looking forward to being the Chef de Mission at a Games in which friends and whanau can once again attend. I’m sure it will be a fantastic spectacle.”

The reappointment of Stevens shows PNZ’s continued commitment to women in leadership positions. Stevens served as Chef de Mission at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games, and PNZ has appointed female Chef de Missions at the past two summer Paralympic Games – in Tokyo 2020 (Paralympian #168 Paula Tesoriero MNZM) and Paris 2024 (Raylene Bates MNZM).

Further underlining this commitment, PNZ Head of Games and Sport Delivery Lynette Grace will serve as Deputy Chef de Mission having fulfilled the role at the previous four Paralympic Games.

Grace said: “Jane proved an exceptional leader at Beijing 2022, and we are delighted by her reappointment. She boasts a wealth of expertise and knowledge in Para snow sports, and I look forward to working with her once again.

“The NZ Paralympic Team has a tradition of delivering success at the Paralympic Winter Games and with Jane at the helm we’re confident we can continue to build on that rich heritage.”

