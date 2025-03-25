Canadian Punk-rockers PUP Announce Australian And New Zealand Tour Dates

Canadian punk-rock outfit PUP are returning down under for the first time since 2022. Headlining cities in Australia and New Zealand this August, the Toronto-based band will be celebrating the release of their fifth studio album WHO WILL LOOK AFTER THE DOGS, out May 5, 2025.

(Photo/ Martin Bannister)

Set to play crowd favourites from their catalogue of anthems including PUP (2014), THE DREAM IS OVER (2016), MORBID STUFF(2019) and THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND (2022), they’ll also be performing new gems from their forthcoming album WHO WILL LOOK AFTER THE DOGS. Praised by Pitchfork for their “supremely hooky” sound, PUP’s energetic live shows continue to turn industry heads, with the Washington Post applauding their “raucous sets filled with singalong anthems”.

New Zealand fans will get the chance to see them at the Tuning Fork in Auckland on Tuesday August 5 and Wellington’s San Fran on Wednesday August 6, before they headline Australian cities including Brisbane’s Princess Theatre, Sydney’s Metro Theatre, Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre, Hindley St Music Hall in Adelaide and Perth’s Magnet House.

Their pummelling and cathartic fifth LP WHO WILL LOOK AFTER THE DOGS is a culmination of the band’s past decade of constant touring and their palpable, livewire chemistry. Excavating life’s relationships and deep thoughts, the 12-track album sees frontman Stefan Babcock at his most reflective and vulnerable.

Hailing from Toronto, Canada, the loveably dysfunctional four piece are made up of best friends Stefan Babcock, Steve Sladkowski, Zack Mykula and Nestor Chumak. Abbreviated for Pathetic Use of Potential, PUP’s sound thrives in self deprecation and creative chaos. Named as one of 2014’s break out rock acts by Rolling Stone, the band continued to climb the ranks with their 2016 album THE DREAM IS OVER recognised as one of the best album releases by NME and Kerrang! Their 2019 record MORBID STUFF earned them a spot in best of lists for the year in Rolling Stone, NME and The Guardian and also landed in Guitar World’s “Best Albums” List for their 2019.

With renowned festival slots under their belt including Lollapalooza, South By Southwest, Reading and Leeds Festival, Vans Warped Tour and more, PUP have also gone on to support some of the biggest names in punk-rock including Sum 41, The Hives and Jimmy Eat World. Set to amplify Australian and New Zealand stages following their 2022 tour, PUP are ready bring their radically lovable sound to fans down under.

