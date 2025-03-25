BAD MANNERS April 2025 Greatest Hits New Zealand Tour

UK Ska Legends BAD MANNERS Greatest Hits Tour. Fronted by the larger than life Buster Bloodvessel, Bad Manners have a huge set of non-stop pop ska classics - Lip Up Fatty, Special Brew, Walking In The Sunshine, Lorraine, Just A Feeling, My Girl Lollipop, Inner London Violence and the ultimate knees up Can Can.

(Photo/Supplied)

Bad Manners quickly became the favourites of the Ska movement through their wild on-stage antics, sheer joviality and obnoxious amounts of energy. Bad Manners were at their peak most popular during the late 1970s and early 1980s, during a period when other ska revival bands, such as Madness, The Specials, The Beat and The Selecter, filled the charts. Bad Manners spent a staggering 111 weeks in the UK Singles Chart between 1980 and 1983. One of the main reasons for their notoriety was bald outsized frontman, Buster Bloodvessel whose wild onstage antics and eccentric behavior resulted in them being banned from Top of the Pops

Keeping the flame alive, UK originators Bad Manners are ensuring ska remains as strong as ever not only as a heritage movement, but also one attracting new fans

Expect a set full of chartbusters, sing-a-longs and one of the best ska parties around as Buster and the boys deliver a feel-good show

“Part nostalgia, part celebration, but total enjoyment and heartfelt smiles” (Glam Adelaide)

“Cheering with a cracking crowd, screaming out stonking songs, surrounded by mates you love, is a feeling that just can’t be beaten”

“Buster is still as energetic as ever and bounced around all night”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

