Southern Screen Summit Calls Filmmakers To Think Big And Go Global

The Southern Screen Summit is calling all Southern filmmakers to unite for a game-changing online event on Saturday, 29 March. Organised by the Southern Filmmakers Collective and supported by Film Otago Southland, the Summit is a rare opportunity for Southern storytellers to access industry expertise and expand their creative potential. And because it's virtual, filmmakers from across the motu can join the conversation.

Featuring headline speakers and panellists like Emmy Award-winning producer Jon Kroll (The Amazing Race, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted) and Southern filmmaking legend Judith Curran (Orangutan Island, Orangutan Jungle School), the event delivers practical advice and insider knowledge from those who have already navigated the challenges of the screen industry.

"Summits and groups banding together across the country are one of the critical mechanisms to keep our filmmakers incentivised and functioning – stronger together!" says Judith Curran. “Stories from our backyard are just as important as ever.”

Jon Kroll echoes this sentiment with his challenge to New Zealand filmmakers to think bigger. “Stop playing small, think bigger, and make your stories matter to a larger number of people,” Kroll says. “The unseen film is the sound of one hand clapping.”

This year’s Southern Screen Summit aims to empower Southern creatives to step up, connect, and gain the tools they need to take their work to the world. Panels, discussions, and Q&A sessions will cover everything from navigating funding and distribution to making creative compromises for a global audience—all while staying true to their unique storytelling voices.

For those ready to seize the opportunity, the Southern Screen Summit offers an unmissable chance to gain fresh perspectives, build industry connections, and develop the skills necessary to make a global impact.

For more information or to register for the Southern Screen Summit, visit: www.southernfilmmakers.nz

