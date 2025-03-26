From East Cape To Cape Kidnappers: Sean Beldon Premieres Major Landscape Exhibition

Muse Art Gallery is proud to present Between Heaven and earth, a premiere exhibition by award-winning artist Sean Beldon - opening Friday 4 April in Hawke’s Bay. Known for his evocative, minimalist landscapes, Beldon’s work has been steadily gaining acclaim among collectors and curators alike.

Featuring fifteen large-scale paintings inspired by the artist’s journeys through Hawke’s Bay and the East Coast, the exhibition captures the raw beauty and emotional depth of some of New Zealand’s most distinctive landscapes, reimagined in Beldon’s signature style.

(Photo/Supplied)

“This is one of the most ambitious shows we’ve ever staged,” says Muse Director, Kaye McGarva. “Sean’s paintings offer something rare - an emotional resonance with the land, a feeling of belonging and longing. There’s a deep connection to Hawke’s Bay and our neighbouring East Coast that we know our collectors will feel.”

While Beldon has previously exhibited in Auckland, Wellington and Wānaka, Between Heaven and earth marks his first exhibition in Hawke’s Bay - a region that has long inspired his work. The show offers a rare opportunity for art lovers connected to this place to engage with his latest collection in person.

At the heart of the exhibition is Kidnappers, a commanding centrepiece that captures the golden grasses, carved sandstone cliffs, and hazy light of one of the region’s most iconic coastal landmarks.

“I wander high and low between heaven and earth, feet not finding ground, the sky out of reach. This midway is where I wander.”

– Sean Beldon, 2025

Between Heaven and earth runs from 4 April to 1 May 2025 at Muse Art Gallery. A public Artist Talk with Beldon will take place at 2pm on Saturday 5 April.

An online catalogue will be available following the opening.

Notes:

Exhibition runs from 4 April – 1 May 2025 at Muse Art Gallery, 5D Havelock Road, Havelock North.

An online catalogue will be available at www.museart.nz from 4th April 2025.

