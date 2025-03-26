Salvation Army Wins Big As Kick For A Cause Raises $12.5k

Rotorua’s community spirit was on full display last weekend, as the third annual ‘Kick for a Cause’ event brought together some of the region’s most well-known personalities for an afternoon of friendly football in the name of a good cause.

Held at Ngongotaha Football Club, the charity football event saw more than 50 well-known locals lace up their boots and take to the pitch for two exhibition matches to raise funds for Rotorua’s Salvation Army.

Although 13 goals were scored across the games, the real victory belonged to the Salvation Army, with the event raising just over $12,500 in cash and canned goods to support their vital foodbank services.

Rotorua Salvation Army’s community ministries manager Darnielle Hoods says they are immensely grateful.

“This will go towards our choice model supermarket, meaning we can provide kai to those in our community who really need it. It was such a fun day getting amongst the community, a massive thank you to everyone who put money into the buckets on the day, and to all the businesses in Rotorua who sponsored a player. This continuous support means the world to us.”

The largest crowd to date - an estimated 300 people - turned up to cheer on the players, bringing handmade banners and chanting for the teams. For Alan Cobby, one of the event organisers, this overwhelming community spirit was the ultimate highlight.

“The whole day had such a positive vibe and feel. The players embraced the spirit of it - giving it their all for a great cause, but never taking it too seriously and having a lot of fun on the field. The crowd was with them and got behind it, creating an amazing atmosphere and sense of community,” Cobby says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Attendees were treated to a tightly contested men’s match at 1pm. Izon Epiha scored the opening goal for the Crimson Crushers, before adding a second to his name in the second half. eCommerce manager Rich Barter also found the back of the net, but the Golden Oldies kept pace, thanks to a standout performance from David Elliott, who scored a hat-trick, taking the game to a penalty shootout. The Golden Oldies claimed the victory, with former Deputy Head Boy of Rotorua Boys High Luke Westrupp, CEO Andrew Moraes, and a young tamariki spontaneously drawn from the crowd, all converting their penalties.

In the women’s match, journalist Laura Smith scored the opening goal for the Maroon Maidens less than ten minutes into the match, with local business owner Rachel McRae soon following suit to secure an early lead. The Golden Strikers answered back, with community supervisor Courtney Scatchard securing two goals, and CEO Jacqueline Pointon also adding to the tally. A late equaliser from local teacher Anneka Voss set the stage for a thrilling finish, but community leader Faustinah Ndlovu had the final say, slotting the decisive goal in the last ten minutes to seal a 4-3 victory for the Maroon Maidens.

For those unable to attend in person, the entire event was captured on camera and streamed live online by the event’s sponsor and broadcaster, Local Gecko Productions. The match also provided a valuable hands-on learning experience for a team of young camera operators currently developing their skills through Local Gecko’s media training initiative.

“From our perspective, this event was a no-brainer as we are committed to service at the community level. Couple the opportunity to use our young team, most of which are in some sort of media training. We're passionate about supporting the next generation of filmmakers,” says the media production company’s Co-Director Mike Miller.

This year’s event was made possible thanks to the dedication of over 150 locals - including players, coaches, sponsors, suppliers, and volunteers - who generously donated and gave their time and energy to bring it all together.

Through this event, and previous editions in both Rotorua and Hamilton, Kick for a Cause Charitable Trust has now raised over $30,000 for the Salvation Army. Organisers extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported the event series. They look forward to delivering Rotorua’s fourth annual event in early 2026, and welcome expressions of interest from anyone who may like to be involved.

© Scoop Media