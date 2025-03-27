Acclaimed Documentarian Gwen Isaac Champions Bold, Authentic Storytelling At Southern Screen Summit

Gwen Isaac, the acclaimed documentarian behind Where There is Life and Ms. Information, is set to share her insights as a panellist at the Virtual Southern Screen Summit on Saturday, March 29th. As a Senior Lecturer at Massey University and a passionate advocate for young women in the industry, Isaac’s perspective on storytelling continues to evolve, pushing creators to find their voice and specialise.

“Festivals like Rotterdam are a breath of fresh air because anything goes,” Isaac explains. “It’s a reminder that if your story is authentic, it will find its audience. The key is not to dilute your voice to fit in, but to amplify what makes it unique.”

Having once believed that generalisation was the key to success, Isaac now embraces the power of specialisation. “For a long time, I thought we all needed to be generalists to survive. Now I see specialisation as where the magic happens. It’s about finding your unique voice and honing it. The industry needs bold perspectives, not watered-down ones.”

Isaac encourages filmmakers to see themselves as storytellers first. “It’s about connection. View yourself as a storyteller before a filmmaker. That’s how you make something real, something that lasts.”

She also emphasises the need for risk-taking as a fundamental part of creative growth. “In my experience, storytellers who take risks tend to make films that are very compelling, and challenge audiences. You have to be brave enough to fail if you want to create something truly powerful.”

The Southern Screen Summit, organised by the Southern Filmmakers Collective and supported by Film Otago Southland, will be held online to encourage participation from filmmakers across the motu. Featuring speakers and panels with extensive industry experience, the event offers emerging creatives the chance to gain valuable insights from experts like Isaac.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

