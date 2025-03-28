GrapeHouse Explores Overthinking & Young Adulthood In New Single "Thinking Way Too Much"

Auckland’s indie rock scene has a new act to watch. Fresh off their win at the 2024 Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition, Grapehouse is making their debut with a song that speaks to a generation drowning in decision fatigue and emotional overload. Their first single, "Thinking Way Too Much," is out now on all major streaming platforms, bringing a raw, deeply relatable take on anxiety, young love, and the pressure to have life figured out.

The song’s introspective lyrics capture the tension between dreaming of the future and feeling stuck in the present. "How else should I be planning this life with a crush?" reflects the tendency to overthink relationships before they’ve even begun, an experience familiar to many navigating modern dating and social expectations. The track resonates with growing discussions around Gen Z anxiety, the emotional weight of young adulthood, and the pressure to map out the future while still figuring things out.

"Thinking Way Too Much" combines shimmering shoegaze textures with anthemic indie rock energy, creating a sound that feels both expansive and deeply personal. The band worked with Dave Rhodes Productions at The Lab Recording Studio to bring the song to life, while Will Slingsby (Off The Ground Productions) directed the official music video, set to premiere tonight at 6:00 PM on YouTube. Fans can click the notification bell to be reminded or stream it live with others here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ys6TrdkZvA4.

Adding to the release’s dreamlike yet restless tone, the single’s cover art was designed by Barny Bewick (Indium Design), giving a striking visual layer to its themes of overthinking and emotional uncertainty.

GrapeHouse Single Release Show – Saturday, 29 March at Ding Dong Lounge in Auckland

To mark the release, Grapehouse will take the stage tomorrow night (Saturday, 29 March) at Ding Dong Lounge, joined by Club Ruby, CCTV, and Backshotz. Their reputation for high-energy, emotionally charged performances continues to grow, making this a must-see show for fans of dynamic indie rock.

Tickets are available now:

$15 GA / $20 door sales

R18 | Tickets via Ding Dong Lounge

With "Thinking Way Too Much" out now, a music video premiere tonight, and a headline show tomorrow, this is a huge moment for Grapehouse. Don’t miss out.

