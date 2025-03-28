Pre-tournament Media Conference | OFC Men's Champions League 2025

As the OFC Men’s Champions League prepares to get underway in Honiara this weekend, history has already been written. Amongst the eight head coaches attending the pre-tournament media conference, Mii Piri-Savage sat proudly as the only woman, ready to lead Cook Islands' side Tupapa Maraerenga into battle on Oceania’s biggest club football stage.

"I think history has been made for women in football," Piri-Savage reflected. "It is a high pedestal to fill, but it’s nothing that women can’t do. Whenever given the chance, embrace it. You are only a rookie once in any situation, so take up the challenge and enjoy the experience."

Piri-Savage, follows in the footsteps of Steffany Godinet, who became the first female to coach a team in the OFC Men's Champions League - Qualifying in 2023, taking charge of American Samoa side Ilaoa & To’omata SC in Apia.

Tupapa Maraerenga kick off their Group B campaign against Ifira Blackbird FC on Monday at the National Stadium.

Auckland City FC enter the tournament as defending champions and begin their Group A campaign against Tahiti’s AS Pirae at the famous Lawson Tama Stadium on Sunday. Despite their formidable record, head coach Paul Posa is taking a measured approach.

“There’s always a bit of pressure because our club’s expectations are high.” Posa admitted.

"It’s a pleasure to come here and we have prepared the best we can, and my expectations are we will do the best we can. I am not going to put any extra pressure on the players that they must perform and achieve anything because sport is sport and anything can happen. We don’t always win this, there have been times we have been knocked out, so the pressure is a good thing.”

For AS Pirae, the tournament opener provides an early rematch of last year’s final in Tahiti against Auckland City FC and head coach Vetea Terai is embracing the challenge.

"Last year, we met Auckland City at the end of the tournament; this time, we start with them. We are here to play at a high level, give our best, and see how we perform," he said.

One of the most compelling storylines in this year’s tournament revolves around Ifira Black Bird FC from Vanuatu who came agonisingly close to eliminating Auckland City FC in the 2023 semi-finals. Assistant coach Jean Mark Philemon acknowledges that there's been changes within the squad but remains optimistic.

"Our team is different, but we will try our best and aim to reach the semi-finals again," Philemon said.

New Caledonian side AS Tiga Sport will take confidence from their national team’s recent performance in the FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers, with five of their players having featured in the final against New Zealand earlier this week. Head coach Leo Lopez believes their experience will be invaluable.

"We are proud of our national team, and we are fortunate to have five players from that squad. They will bring valuable experience, and we hope it helps us compete at our best in this tournament," Lopez said.

Tiga Sport will face Fiji’s Rewa FC in Sunday’s opening match at Lawson Tama Stadium. Rewa, however, have had their share of challenges leading into the tournament, coach Rodeck Singh admitted their preparation has been far from ideal due to player availability issues.

"Some players have just returned from international duty, while others are unavailable. But we will make the most of the squad we have," Singh said.

Representing the host nation, Central Coast FC have been training together since early January, determined to make a statement on home soil. Their head coach, Jacob Moli, made it clear that his side is aiming high.

"We are not here to make up the numbers," Moli asserted.

Central Coast FC will begin their campaign against Papua New Guinea’s Hekari United on Monday, with a passionate home crowd expected to lift the local side.

Recording of media conference here

