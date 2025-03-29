Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Announces First-ever NZ Tour

For the first time, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party is bringing its larger-than-life arena show to New Zealand, with glowing trucks, giant wheels and gravity-defying stunts set to hit Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on 20 September, Sky Stadium in Wellington on 27 September and Eden Park on 4 October.

Based on the world’s best-selling toy brand, this high-octane show features life-sized Hot Wheels Monster Trucks including Bigfoot®, Bone Shaker™, Tiger Shark™ and Race Ace™, performing fiery wheelies, donuts and car-crushing stunts.

Jo Mitchell, General Manager of Marketing at The Warehouse, the tour’s presenting partner, says Hot Wheels has a huge following in New Zealand.

“One Hot Wheels toy revs off our shelves every 20 seconds, and we sell more Hot Wheels than any other retailer in New Zealand.

“We’re excited to give our customers the chance to see the show and get their hands on VIP backstage experiences. A few special towns might even see the trucks and drivers outside our stores — so stay tuned to The Warehouse social media channels.”

Geoff Jones, CEO of promoter TEG Group, says, “After colossal success in North America, Europe and Australia over the last six years, bringing Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live to New Zealand has been a long-time goal of ours. We knew we had to bring this tour to New Zealand as soon as possible and can’t wait to deliver the action this September.

“New Zealand has a strong history of supporting international touring acts, and we hope the crowds come out to support this family-focused theatrical spectacular.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

For the most dedicated fans, the ultimate Hot Wheels Monster Trucks experience starts before the show. The all-new Pre-Show Party offers access to the arena floor to see the trucks up close and meet the drivers for autographs. Fans can also upgrade to the Legends Backstage VIP Experience for a guided behind-the-scenes tour, exclusive merchandise, and VIP entry to the Pre-Show Party. Passes are limited.

Show tickets go on general sale on Wednesday, 2 April, and start from $45, with special family ticket pricing available in all categories. Visit www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com for details and tickets.

© Scoop Media

