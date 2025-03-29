Enigmatic Rock Trio Scar Vision Unveil Sonic New Single ‘Hoops & Threads’

Impressive Tāmaki Makaurau band SCAR VISION drop powerful new track ‘Hoops & Threads’, an epic blend of deep, smooth vocals, scabrous yet melodic guitars, dark, menacing basslines and sonorous, driving drums.

Blending raw emotion with electrifying energy to create a sonic aural experience that is truly their own, SCAR VISION is evocative of a musical fusion between Nick Cave, Deftones and Sisters Of Mercy, where nu/doom-metal meets post-punk heavy rock. ‘Hoops & Threads’ is a true beast of a tune you won’t regret wrapping your ears around.

A bold step forward for the band, ‘Hoops & Threads’ is huge and atmospheric, it’s haunting melody and dynamic beats showcasing the bands undeniable chemistry and ever-evolving sound.

Using the less is more approach, the talented trio worked with renowned Producer Scott Seabright to deliver a deep, dark sound with thunderous drums, driving angular guitar and rich vocals.

“As a band we decided to record with Scott, as he understands the sound we’re after and really knows how to get the best out of us, taking the song out of our head and into reality. And as an added bonus, he also played synth on our recordings too”, said the band.

Founded by former The Neverends members, Scar Vision is comprised of Jasper De Roos (drums), Sam Moore (guitarist) and Ant Waters (vocals/bass). The powerhouse trio are all seasoned musicians who over the years have played in other musical incarnations and on other projects, only to be drawn back to the captivating and visceral realm they collectively create with Scar Vision.

Incorporating their passion for experimentation and a drive to constantly evolve their sound, Scar Vision draw inspiration from a diverse range of influences, always looking to push the boundaries of their genre and their instruments to create a captivating sound. Keep your ears to the ground for more new music to come from this dynamic band. Your ears will thank you for it.

© Scoop Media

