Revised Edition Of Much-praised History Examines The Great War Experience Of New Zealand, Australia And Canada

‘One of the best works of Australasian military history I have ever read.’

– Allan Converse, The Journal of Military History

One hundred and ten years on from the Gallipoli campaign of 1915, a new era of wars in the eastern Mediterranean obliges us to consider the role of the military in human history.

To understand how New Zealand and Australia first developed their response to global conflicts, The Anzac Experience is an important primer. This gripping book captures the evolution by trial and error of their respective armies, alongside that of Canada, from the Boer War in South Africa to involvement in the First World War.

It tells the story of citizen soldiers becoming professional as they learned the lessons of Gallipoli and applied these to the Western Front — earning them the status of the fighting elite in the British armies in France.

Richly illustrated with photographs and maps, The Anzac Experience blends social analysis and military history in a compelling combination. In its research and writing, Christopher Pugsley walked every New Zealand battlefield on Gallipoli and the Western Front. This revised edition features a new cover and updates to the text.

The author

Christopher Pugsley is one of New Zealand’s leading military historians. A retired Lieutenant Colonel in the New Zealand Army, he was a lecturer in military studies in New Zealand and Australia, and retired in 2012 as a Senior Lecturer at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst. Among his recent works are the fifth edition of Gallipoli: The New Zealand Story and Le Quesnoy 1918. He lives with his wife in Waikanae.

