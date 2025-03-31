Ifira Black Bird FC Too Strong For Tupapa Maraerenga FC In Opening Group B Match In Honiara

Photo Credit | OFC Media via Phototek

Ifira Black Bird FC have made an impressive start to their OFC Men’s Champions League 2025 campaign in the Solomon Islands. The Vanuatu champions have beaten Tupapa Maraerenga FC from the Cook Islands 3-0 in their opening Group B match at the National Stadium in Honiara.

First half goals from Alphonse Lency and Sylver Tenene put Ifira in control, and Jordi Tasip’s thunderbolt from the top of the penalty area in the 63rd minute effectively sealed the result.

It was an entertaining encounter with plenty of chances for both teams. John Wohale had the ball in the back of the net for Ifira 10 minutes into the second half but was adjudged to have been offside.

Tupapa captain Grover Harmon then forced a big save from Benoit Beaujjeon in the Ifira goal, and to be fair the Cook Islanders had a number of efforts that could have resulted in goals.

Tupapa thought they had reduced the deficit in the 71st minute when they got the ball in the back of the net, but it was ruled out for a foul on the keeper in the lead-up.

The first half had started brightly for Tupapa Maraerenga FC who had won the Qualifying tournament on home soil in February.

Micaiah Papa had the first real scoring opportunity in the 4th minute when he rose from a corner but headed over the bar.

But seven minutes later Ifira Black Bird FC hit the front.

Godine Tenene was brought down in the box three minutes later and Alphonse Lency converted from the penalty spot.

Tenene was a constant threat and 18 minutes in he made a weaving run into the Tupapa box but couldn’t get a shot away.

In the 26th minute the Vanuatu side doubled their lead with a scorching strike from Sylver Tenene from outside the 18-yard box. Moments later, Kerry Iawak sent a thunderbolt just over the bar as Ifira playing with confidence took control.

Tupapa’s best chance of opening the half came from a corner when Jake McCoy headed the ball goalward but was denied by Ifira Black Bird captain Sanuel Kaloros who headed the ball off the line.

Just before the break Ifira should have been out of sight when Wohale with a turn of pace burst through on goal but elected to cross instead of shoot when bearing down on Tupapa keeper Ioane Moore.

Ifira Black Bird FC 3 (Alphonse LENCY 11’, Sylver TENENE 26’, Jordy Tasip 63’,)

Tupapa Maraerenga FC 0

HT 2-0

