Hekari United Stun Hosts In Their OFC Men’s Champions League 2025 Opener

An early goal from Lucas Santos quietened the vocal home crowd, and when Erick Joe added a second soon after the break, the crowd were silenced.

It was no less than what the Port Moresby based side deserved. They were more potent on attack throughout with the home side largely reduced to long range efforts that amounted to little.

Hekari United started the stronger of the two teams and opened the scoring in the 12th minute. Santos curled in a free kick to the near post, Phillip Mango was caught out of position in the Central Coast goal and the ball ballooned into the back of the net.

23 minutes in and Hekari United almost doubled their lead. Ati Kepo’s powerful header forcing a diving save from Mango.

Central Coast FC was dangerous at times on the break but lacked the cutting-edge final pass. Eight minutes from half-time Joses Nawo had an opportunity inside the box but his first touch let him down.

Santos almost scored from another free kick, but his deflected 38th minute effort brought out a tremendous save from Mango. At the other end, Nawo found himself in space inside the box but couldn’t find support in the middle and the dangerous situation was quickly snuffed out.

Eight minutes after the re-start, Hekari doubled their lead following some confusion in the Central Coast defence and Santos was on hand to finish.

Central Coast’s best chance to close the gap came in the 64th minute when Bobby Leslie volleyed a stinging shot goalwards that Dave Tomare diving to his left, parried wide.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The home crowd suffered the final blow in the 88th minute when Central Coast defense fumbled in clearing a through ball. Hekari's Gogi Wally capitalised on the mistake, seizing the opportunity as goalkeeper Mango rushed out to close the angle. Wally cleverly nudged the ball past him and into the net, sealing the game 3-0.

Too often the Central Coast attacks fizzled out with Erick Joe and Kolu Kepo comfortable at the back for the Papua New Guinea champions who have made the ideal start to the tournament. For Central Coast FC, they face a must win match against Tupapa Maraerenga FC on Thursday.

Hekari United FC 3 (Lucas SANTOS 12’, Eric JOE 53’, Gogi WALLY 88')

Central Coast FC 0

HT 1-0

© Scoop Media

