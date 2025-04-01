IIHF President Luc Tardif To Attend World Women’s Division IIB Ice Hockey Championships In Dunedin

Ice Hockey New Zealand and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) are proud to announce that IIHF President Luc Tardif will attend the upcoming World Women’s Division IIB Ice Hockey Championship in Dunedin.

This significant visit underscores the strong relationship between New Zealand and the IIHF, and highlights the global body’s unwavering support for the growth of women’s hockey - both internationally and right here in New Zealand.

IIHF President Luc Tardif (Photo/Supplied)

President Luc Tardif’s presence at the tournament is a testament to the IIHF’s commitment to nurturing the sport, promoting inclusivity, and providing a platform for emerging hockey nations. The event will see participation from a diverse group of countries, including Ukraine, Australia, Belgium, Hong Kong China, and New Zealand, reflecting the IIHF’s mission to expand the reach of ice hockey in growing territories and foster competitive international play.

“This is an incredibly important moment for New Zealand and for women’s hockey globally. Our partnership with the IIHF is vital in helping us nurture and grow the sport at every level,” said Andy Mills, President of Ice Hockey New Zealand. “We are excited to welcome President Luc Tardif and look forward to celebrating the progress of women’s hockey during this championship.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The tournament not only provides an opportunity for international competition but also serves as a catalyst for inspiring future generations of female hockey players. The presence of high-level IIHF leadership, alongside passionate local and international participants, is expected to generate significant media interest and bolster support for women’s hockey initiatives across the region.

As the IIHF continues to invest in the development of hockey in emerging nations, this championship in Dunedin stands as a milestone event. It reinforces the commitment to not only growing the game but also enhancing the competitive landscape and ensuring that all players have the opportunity to shine on a world stage.

About The World Women's Division IIB Ice Hockey Championship:

The 2025 World Women's Division IIB Ice Hockey Championship will be played at Dunedin Ice Stadium, from 14 - 20th April, with fans from around the world joining together to celebrate their teams on the global stage. International competitors include Ukraine, Australia, Belgium, Hong Kong China, and New Zealand.

About IIHF:

Founded in 1908 in Paris, France, the IIHF is the governing body of international ice hockey. The IIHF features 83 member associations, each of which is the national governing body of the sport in its nation. Besides controlling the international rulebook, processing international player transfers, and dictating officiating guidelines, the IIHF runs numerous development programmes designed to bring hockey to a broader population. The IIHF also presides over ice hockey in the Olympic Games, and over the IIHF World Championships at all levels, men, women, juniors under-20, juniors under-18 and women under-18. Each season, the IIHF in collaboration with its local organising committees, runs around 25 different World Championships in the five different categories.

About Ice Hockey New Zealand:

Ice Hockey New Zealand is the national governing body for the sport of ice hockey in New Zealand. The organisation is committed to promoting the sport at all levels, nurturing talent, and supporting the development of competitive ice hockey across the country.

© Scoop Media

