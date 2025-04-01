Jimmy Carr Returns To Toitoi!

(Photo/Supplied)

We’re thrilled to announce that international comedy sensation Jimmy Carr is returning to Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre with his brand-new show, Laughs Funny!

Known for his razor-sharp one-liners, dark humour, and no-holds-barred delivery, Jimmy is one of the most recognisable and celebrated comedians on the planet. After multiple sold-out shows at Toitoi, he’s back for another round of outrageous laughs and brilliantly crafted jokes.

Wednesday January 21st, 2026

Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre

This is not an April Fools’ joke – it’s happening, and it’s going to sell fast. Make sure you’re ready!

Presale tickets go live Thursday 3rd April at 1PM – and with Jimmy’s track record, they won’t last long. Tickets are only available through our mailing list, so good news, you’re already sorted! But if you’ve got any mates who are keen to grab tickets, make sure they’re signed up here before 1pm on Thursday!

