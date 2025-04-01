ChristchurchNZ Launches Dream Winter Gig - ‘The Coolest Internship In Aotearoa’

Do you love winter, adventure, and creating incredible content ChristchurchNZ is offering one lucky individual the Coolest Internship in Aotearoa—a once-in-a-lifetime, three-week internship capturing the magic of Ōtautahi Christchurch in winter.

This is NO JOKE! As part of ChristchurchNZ’s 2025 Winter travel campaign, this unique opportunity will see the selected intern explore the Christchurch and Canterbury’s vibrant winter travel scene, showcasing its best experiences, hidden gems, and exclusive winter deals. Encapsulating the frozen beauty of Mt Hutt and the Selwyn ski region to the vibrant buzz of the central city’s food scene, the intern will document and share their journey through social media and video content.

“From seaside hot pools and exhilarating ziplines, to serene wildlife tours and breath-taking starry nights Christchurch and Canterbury is the ultimate winter destination,” says Kath Low, ChristchurchNZ’s Head of Visitor Economy.

“We’re looking for someone with a passion for storytelling, a curious mind and a sense of adventure to help us bring this season to life. Ōtautahi Christchurch offers an incredibly diverse range of attractions and experience for every age and stage. With a walkable city centre, vibrant food scene and unique bucket list experiences, there’s so much to discover here and we want to tell the country – and the world!” says Low.

The paid internship includes products, benefits and experiences worth almost $30,000. Alongside MacPac providing winter clothing and Jucy Rentals providing hire vehicles, the selected intern will get the red-carpet treatment at the Drifter Christchurch, staying in a new room every few days to get a sense of the award-winning hospitality on offer.

“In only its first year of opening Drifter Christchurch set the new bar in hospitality being the highest rated accommodation on every platform in region, a recipient of New Zealand Hotel Magazine Awards 2024. Also, just recently we were nominated amongst 900 submissions globally in 21st International Hospitality Design Awards for both the hotel and public space,” says Josh Hunt, LA Collective’s CMO.

“What sets Drifter apart is bringing a contemporary accommodation concept to life by merging a boutique hotel with an elevated shared accommodation offering all within one of the city’s most amazing heritage buildings. That combined with keyless check in, curated art, music, food, drink, film and wellness has made the property more than just a hotel but a cultural precinct within the city,” says Hunt.

Alongside The Coolest Internship in Aotearoa, ChristchurchNZ is rolling out a Winter Deals Campaign to help families and couples make the most of the season. From discounted city stays and dining experiences to exclusive adventure packages, visitors can experience the best of Ōtautahi Christchurch at unbeatable prices.

How to Apply for ‘The Coolest Job in NZ’

Aspiring interns are invited to apply by submitting a short video showcasing their creativity, love for winter, and content creation skills. The successful applicant will receive a paid three-week contract, VIP access to winter events, and the chance to work with leading tourism attractions.

“Aren't we lucky to have some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world right here on our doorstep? At ZEIL, we are big fans of being able to balance your work life with what you love - and this job is perfect for the adventurer in all of us! It is housed exclusively on ZEIL, and with our video intro feature, it's never been easier to show your personality and passion upfront. We cannot wait to see who lands this dream gig,” says Zeil’s Caitlin Langlands.

Applications are open from 9am, 1 April to 5pm, 30 April 2025. Visit www.christchurchnz.com/intern for details (please note the webpage will go live at 9am, Tuesday 1 April).

