Joint Online Exhibition Showcases Newly Digitised Photos Of The NZ Symphony Orchestra ‘Not Seen For Decades’

1 April 2025

N.Z.B.C [New Zealand Broadcasting Corporation] Youth Orchestra at the Wellington Town Hall.

Photographer: J. Waddington / Supplied

An online exhibition featuring the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra is sure to fascinate and satisfy the curiosity of many who have an interest in music. The online exhibition, 'From the Archives — New Zealand Symphony Orchestra' is a collaboration between Archives New Zealand Te Rua Mahara o te Kāwanatanga, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Te Tira Pūoro o Aotearoa, and Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision. It is live and available for viewing.

The first time the orchestra worked for TV, Juan Matteucci (Conductor), Vince Aspey (Soloist), sound techs on the right. (Photo/Supplied)

The exhibition features newly digitised photos of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra from Archives’ holdings that span over 60 years, some of which have not been seen for decades.

“Archives NZ Te Rua Mahara is the final home for many high-value government records as the NZSO collection” says Poumanaaki Chief Archivist, Anahera Morehu.

“Making records accessible to the public ensures accountability as well as providing valuable historical, cultural, political and social context in how events and activities have shaped us as a nation.”

These images provide a fascinating visual record tracing the evolution of the orchestra and its varied iterations. They capture behind the scenes moments of the orchestra on the road, performing on stage and in rehearsal with world renown performers and conductors such as Daniel Barenboim, Igor Stravinsky, and Jacqueline du Pre.

Also featured are films from Archives’ National Film Unit Collection and sound recordings from the Radio New Zealand collection, cared for by Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision, the audiovisual archive of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Image/Supplied

Alongside the photos in this exhibition, you’ll also learn about how Archives NZ acquired the NZSO collection, the history of the orchestra and biographies about some of the musicians and conductors featured in the exhibition.

To view this online exhibition, visit Archives NZ website.

https://www.archives.govt.nz/discover-our-stories/the-new-zealand-symphony-orchestra-nzso

