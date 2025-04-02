The Gruffalo Live On Stage – Coming To Toitoi For Three Shows Only!

Oh help! Oh no! It’s a Gruffalo! The world-class, international touring stage production of The Gruffalo arrives at Toitoi for three enchanting shows on July 4 and 5. With just two stops in New Zealand—Auckland and Hastings—Hawke’s Bay is the only regional centre lucky enough to welcome this much-loved story to the stage.

The Gruffal comes to Hastings (Photo/Supplied)

Following sell-out seasons worldwide, including London’s West End and Broadway, this monster hit—winner of the Sydney Theatre Award for Best Production for Children (2015)—is set to captivate audiences with its vibrant storytelling, toe-tapping songs, and dazzling new sets and costumes.

Adapted from the Gold Award-winning children's book, THE GRUFFALO follows Mouse into the deep dark wood on the hunt for hazelnuts. Armed with just a nut map and a very vivid imagination, Mouse runs into the smirking, wheeler-dealer Fox; an eccentric, retired Woodland Air Force General Owl; and the maraca-shaking, party animal Snake. Rather than becoming the main course of their next meal, Mouse kills their appetites with stories of an imaginary monster friend. But what happens when Mouse welcomes face to face with the very creature she imagined? In a production that has become the toast of London’s West End, Tall Stories & CDP vibrantly reinvent this delightful tale through its signature style of bold, multifaceted storytelling.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “It’s incredibly exciting to have an international production of The Gruffalo coming to Toitoi” says Glen Pickering, Toitoi’s Presenter Services Manager. “The Gruffalo was massive hit in our home, including me doing all the voices and I’m sure it’s the same for many families across Hawke’s Bay. This is a world-class production that has wowed audiences across the globe, so it’s going be an unmissable experience for both young and young-at-heart theatre lovers.”

This monster of a show beautifully captures the magic of Donaldson and Scheffler’s adored “modern classic” (The Observer). The Australian production has attracted critical acclaim, with the Sydney Morning Herald calling it "funny, charming and smart... brings the house down", while the Courier Mail said "While your children are having a whale of a time... you will too!"

Show Details:

Venue: Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre

Dates: July 4 & 5

Presale tickets are available from April 4, head to Toitoi’s website to find out more – www.toitoivenues.co.nz

