Wellington Unites For A Joyous Eid Al-Fitr Celebration At Sky Stadium

Thousands of Wellingtonians gathered at Sky Stadium on 1 April to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan with joy, culture, and community spirit. Families and friends, dressed in stunning traditional Eid outfits, filled the stadium with vibrant colours, laughter, and a deep sense of unity.

Hosted by NZEIDDAY Trust, this year’s event brought together a diverse crowd, including Hon Mark Mitchell, the Minister for Ethnic Communities, Members of Parliament, Wellington City Councillors, and thousands from the community, in what has become one of the capital’s most anticipated cultural gatherings.

With nearly 40 retail and food stalls, attendees indulged in a feast of delicacies from across the Muslim world. Retail stalls included traditional cloths, jewelleries, and a stall featuring handmade Palestinian crafts and books about Palestine and Gaza, offering an opportunity for reflection and solidarity.

Children and young people enjoyed an exciting range of games and activities, from archery, sumo wrestling, and laser tag to PlayStation gaming, ensuring there was something for everyone.

Fathima Iftikar, Event Manager of NZEIDDAY Trust, shared her joy at seeing the younger generation embrace the celebrations.

“Seeing children in their beautiful Eid outfits, running around with excitement, and experiencing the joy of Eid in Aotearoa is truly heartwarming. Many of us grew up celebrating in different parts of the world, and to now see our kids creating these special memories right here in New Zealand is just amazing. It’s a testament to the strength and vibrancy of our community.”

The festival was sponsored and supported by the Ministry for Ethnic Communities’ Ethnic Communities Development Fund, Wellington City Council’s Event Sponsorship Fund, Sky Stadium, FIANZ, Al-Ameen Islamic Development Trust, Lower Hutt Islamic Centre, and Advisory Accountants.

