Wellington’s New Indie Game Studio With A Literary Twist

Associate Professor Zach Dodson, co-founder of the Visual Narrative Lab at Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington, has launched independent game studio Interactive Tragedy, Limited.

The designer and author has launched his new studio with the goal of “pushing the boundaries of narrative-driven games”.

“I have been experimenting with narrative forms for many years, with my small press, featherproof books, and my own illuminated novel Bats of the Republic—and storytelling in the interactive space opens up a whole new puzzle, one that is difficult and rewarding both.” The new studio explores the intersection of books and games, crafting experiences that are emotionally rich and mechanically inventive.

“I’ve always been drawn to books that ask the reader to interact with them in unexpected ways,” says Zach. “And I find my students have a rich narrative literacy that traverses and transcends media formats.”

Zach spearheads the newly launched Design & Visual Narrative programme in the Master of Fine Arts (Creative Practice) at Te Herenga Waka, an interdisciplinary programme that brings together students from film, music, theatre, and design to explore new modes of storytelling. He also teaches the Writing for Games course in the School of Design’s Games major, where students develop skills in interactive storytelling, branching narratives, and world-building.

“Both the MFA and the Games programme provide opportunities for students to experiment with emerging narrative forms, bridging the gap between traditional storytelling and interactive media, it’s exciting to try those kinds of experiments myself with the launch of Interactive Tragedy, Limited,” says Zach.

The independent game studio has already gained industry support, receiving backing from the New Zealand Film Commission and CODE NZ. Research into interactive dialogue systems was funded by a grant from the Faculty of Architecture and Design, and those learnings have contributed to the studio’s works.

The studio has already announced their debut title, Sub-Verge. “Our first game is a psychological puzzle game that turns high-stakes conversation into a core gameplay mechanic. Players must navigate tense interpersonal dynamics among a fractured crew of deep-sea divers, working to escape their submerged vessel before an unseen horror emerges from the depths,” says Zach.

Published by UK indie label Pantaloon, known for its “bold and bizarre” game selections, Sub-Verge will launch alongside a companion novella, reinforcing the studio’s commitment to blending literary and interactive experiences.

“Also in the works is atmospheric moonbase game KUU, which combines resource management, emotional narrative, and puzzle mechanics. Set in a deteriorating lunar habitat, players must balance survival, dwindling supplies, and fragile relationships over 30 in-game days. KUU will be accompanied by a full-length novel,” Zach says.

KUU was recently pitched to publishers at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco as part of Representing Games, a group of eight Aotearoa New Zealand design studios funded by CODE NZ to generate business opportunities for the country.

“I see Interactive Tragedy as part of a broader conversation about the evolving nature of storytelling. Games and literature share a deep, intertwined history, but our understanding of how they can meaningfully influence each other is only growing,” he says. “At the Visual Narrative Lab, we investigate how stories take shape across media. With Interactive Tragedy, Limited, we’re actively putting those ideas into practice.”

Head of the School of Design Innovation, Professor Leon Gurevich, says Te Herenga Waka is committed to close engagement with the creative industries of Wellington.

“Having instructors who are making innovative impact within those industries and contributing to the communities around them in Aotearoa is fantastic for our students, our faculty, and our culture.

“The roles of exchange and support between a university and a society are essential to strengthen in exactly this way.”

For more information on Interactive Tragedy, Limited, visit interactivetragedy.com

