NZCT Equip’s YMCA Auckland For Further Adventures

(Photo/Supplied)

New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) has awarded The Y a $15,000 grant to upgrade essential outdoor education equipment, including radios, climbing harnesses, helmets, life jackets, kayaks, archery gear, and mountain bikes, ensuring they can meet growing demand while keeping costs affordable for over 25,000 students each year.

With high participation rates at both The Y Camp Adair and Shakespear Lodge, their old outdoor education equipment had been heavily used and needed replacement. Caitlin Fowler, The Y fundraiser says “This generous support from NZCT enables us to provide safe, high-quality outdoor experiences for thousands of students each year. It also helps us keep the cost of our camps affordable, so that everyone can access these valuable outdoor education opportunities.”

The Y’s commitment to providing access to outdoor camps for all students, especially those from high equity index schools in South Auckland, has made a significant impact.

Nicola, a holiday camp participant shares “I loved all the different outdoor activities that helped build up my confidence and self-esteem. Also overcoming my fears but also learning to respect my peers.”

Chastity a student from Edmund Hillary School adds “Camp was really exciting and challenging. My favourite activity was archery. I did miss a lot, but I had so much fun, I wish we could have stayed longer, I had such a great time with everyone and will miss everything about camp, especially the people.”

Michelle Attwood, Programme Manager at Camp Adair says, “This funding has been instrumental in providing enough equipment for everyone, ensuring full participation and a sense of belonging for all involved.”

(Photo/Supplied)

NZCT’s GM of Grants, Marketing and Communications, Ben Hodges, adds, we’re thrilled to help The Y run fantastic programmes that connect our youth with the outdoors and their own potential. This grant wouldn’t be possible without the responsible gaming partnerships we share with our Auckland-based venues.

Notes:

The Y is a not-for-profit organisation committed to building strong kids, strong families, and strong communities. For over 160 years, The Y has been providing services and programmes that promote healthy living and support youth development. The Y proudly operates two iconic outdoor education camps in the Auckland region, Camp Adair, and Shakespear Lodge, creating enriching experiences and adventures for thousands of participants each year.

New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) is one of the largest gaming societies in New Zealand. In 23/24, NZCT awarded over $40 million in grants for a wide range of community services, including sports, rescue services, youth development, the Arts, and cultural activities.More on NZCT’s grants programme, harm prevention approach, and partnership with hospitality venues throughout New Zealand.

