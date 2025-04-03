Central Coast FC Win Comfortably To Keep Champions League Knockout Hopes Alive

With their hopes of reaching the knockout stages hanging in the balance, de facto hosts Central Coast FC faced a must-win clash against Cook Islands champions Tupapa Maraerenga FC—the final team to qualify for the OFC Men’s Champions League. A victory was crucial to keeping pace with group leaders Ifira Black Bird and Hekari United.

Central Coast FC Head Coach Jacob Moli made three changes to the team that lost to Hekari United FC, starting Fred Bala, Dalton Maesia and Carlos Liomasia in place of Hudyn Irodao, Cyral Enotarau and Calvin Ohasio. Meanwhile, Tupapa Maraerenga FC head coach Mii Piri-Savage maintained her starting XI from her side’s opening game loss to Ifira Black Bird.

Central Coast asserted themselves on the match early on with Prince Tahunipue coming close with a long-range effort dipping under the cross bar, but he was denied by Ioane Moore’s strong glove.

It proved a warning shot for what was to come. Hudson Oreinima opened the scoring for the hosts in the eight minutes, narrowly beating the offside trap to steer past Moore from close range.

The Solomon Islanders doubled their lead 14 minutes later through Bobby Leslie, after Tahunipue’s clever touch put him past Tupapa defender Marcus Gibbens and gave him the space to set up the number 10 with a tap in.

The third and final goal of the first half was easily the best finish as Oreinima added a second to his tally for the day just before half time. From 20 yards out he received the ball and had the time and space to pick his spot – the inside of Moore’s left upright – with a sweetly struck drive, much to the delight of the vocal local crowd.

Ryan Clarke came close to finding Tupapa’s first goal of the campaign just before referee Calvin Berg blew for half time, as his heavily deflected low drive from the edge of the Central Coast penalty area had Phillip Mango scrambling to tip the ball around his goal frame.

Both coaches turned to their benches at half time, with Piri-Savage replacing Ngametua Tuakana with John Noovao while Moli went for a triple change, bringing on Thomas Amasia, Clifford Fafale and Vincent Liuga on for Liomasia, Maesia and Bala.

The half time substitutes had an immediate impact, as Central Coast started the second half much as they did the first – with a goal. Substitute Fafale dragged Moore out of his goal, and the Tupapa goalkeeper’s poor touch to prevent the ball crossing the byline left him stranded out of position and Central Coast with a simple task to capitalise. Fafale found Oreinima on the penalty spot, and he duly slotted home into an empty net to secure the OFC Men’s Champions League 2025’s first hat trick.

Tupapa thought they’d pulled a goal back two minutes later, after Noovao had the ball in the net from close range, although it was disallowed due to the substitute’s handling of the ball with his hand before the final touch.

Oreinima was not yet done scoring, adding his fourth of the match just before the hour mark. After some relaxed build up play from Central Coast, his first effort was saved by Moore, but with the goalkeeper unable to hold onto the ball, Oreinima finished with his second attempt.

Seven minutes later Oreinima scored with his final touch of the game, to comfortably put himself at the front of the pack of the golden boot race before being withdrawn by Moli.

Central Coast rounded off the scoring in the 82nd minute through David Supa, whose superb driven shot left Moore with no chance.

Having more than bounced back from their opening day loss, Central Coast have set up a tantalising final day of Group B action for themselves against fellow knockout round challengers Ifira Black Bird FC.

Central Coast FC: 7 (Hudson OREINIMA 8’, 13’, 49’, 59’, 66; Bobby LESLIE 22’; David SUPA 82')

Tupapa Maraerenga FC: 0

HT: 3-0

