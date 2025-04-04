Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Otago Nuggets Sign Jaylen Sebree As Latest Import

Friday, 4 April 2025, 9:17 am
Press Release: Otago Nuggets

The Otago Nuggets are excited to announce the signing of Jaylen Sebree as their latest import player.

Sebree, who has recently been playing for BCC Sparta Bertrange in Luxembourg, will arrive in Auckland on Thursday, in time to suit up for the Nuggets' game against the Panthers on Friday.

Sebree brings a wealth of experience to the Nuggets, having played in the G-League for the Greensboro Swarm before his stint in Luxembourg. He completed his college career at Tennessee Tech, where he was known for his versatility and strong performance on the court.

Sebree expressed his excitement about joining the Nuggets.

"I'm thrilled to be coming to New Zealand joining the Otago Nuggets for the season, and can't wait to get on the court with my new teammates. I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's success and take on whatever role the team needs me to do.

Nuggets head coach, Mike Kelly, added his enthusiasm about Sebree’s addition to the squad.

“Jaylen is a talented player with great experience in the G-League and Europe. His shooting and versatility on both ends of the court will really fit well with our group. We’re looking forward to Jaylen seeing some action this week and we know he’ll make a significant impact for us this season.”

After a solid start to the 2025 Sal’s New Zealand National Basketball League (NZNBL) season - which sees the Nuggets currently eighth in the standings with a 2-2 record - next up they’ll face the 12th-ranked Indian Panthers at Pulman Arena in Auckland. Tip-off is at 7.30pm NZDT.

Tickers and memberships to support the Nuggets throughout their 2025 Sal’s NZNBL season are available for purchase here.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Otago Nuggets on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 