Otago Nuggets Sign Jaylen Sebree As Latest Import

The Otago Nuggets are excited to announce the signing of Jaylen Sebree as their latest import player.

Sebree, who has recently been playing for BCC Sparta Bertrange in Luxembourg, will arrive in Auckland on Thursday, in time to suit up for the Nuggets' game against the Panthers on Friday.

Sebree brings a wealth of experience to the Nuggets, having played in the G-League for the Greensboro Swarm before his stint in Luxembourg. He completed his college career at Tennessee Tech, where he was known for his versatility and strong performance on the court.

Sebree expressed his excitement about joining the Nuggets.

"I'm thrilled to be coming to New Zealand joining the Otago Nuggets for the season, and can't wait to get on the court with my new teammates. I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's success and take on whatever role the team needs me to do.

Nuggets head coach, Mike Kelly, added his enthusiasm about Sebree’s addition to the squad.

“Jaylen is a talented player with great experience in the G-League and Europe. His shooting and versatility on both ends of the court will really fit well with our group. We’re looking forward to Jaylen seeing some action this week and we know he’ll make a significant impact for us this season.”

After a solid start to the 2025 Sal’s New Zealand National Basketball League (NZNBL) season - which sees the Nuggets currently eighth in the standings with a 2-2 record - next up they’ll face the 12th-ranked Indian Panthers at Pulman Arena in Auckland. Tip-off is at 7.30pm NZDT.

