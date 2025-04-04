Breakout Band Sleep Theory Share New Single & Video 'III'

PHOTO CREDIT: Jonathan Weiner

Breakout four-piece Sleep Theory — vocalist Cullen Moore, guitarist Daniel Pruitt, bassist Paolo Vergara, and drummer Ben Pruitt — recently announced their eagerly awaited debut album, Afterglow, which arrives on May 16 via Epitaph Records. The album offers a stunning display of diverse rock flavors and was produced by David Cowell and mixed by Zakk Cervini (Bring Me The Horizon, Bad Omens, Architects).

Today, they are sharing the video for new single 'III.'

The song is a thrill ride, mixing synths and raucous riffing with the band's signature, stadium-sized melodies.

"At its core, 'III' is about betrayal," shares Moore about the intensely personal subject matter. "It's that gut-wrenching feeling when someone you trusted completely lets you down. The song dives into that pain, but it's also about facing the truth, even when it hurts and realising not everyone is who they say they are."

He continues, "I want people to really think about who they let into their lives. Not everyone deserves your trust, and sometimes, those closest to you can do the most damage."

However, the song is meant to inspire hope and to find the positives that are embedded in a painful moment. Moore finishes, "But beyond, it's about learning from those experiences rather than letting them break you. If this song helps someone feel less alone in that kind of situation, then it's done its job."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

'III' follows 'Static,' which peaked at No. 16 on Spotify Viral 50 in the U.S. and is the band's fastest-growing song to date, with over 12 million streams since its release. The album's lead single 'Stuck In My Head' ascended to the No. 1 lot on the Active Rock radio charts — a first for the band! The song is currently No. 26 and building at Alternative radio. All told, Sleep Theory have accumulated 300 million streams across nine singles in their brief but blockbuster career thus far.

© Scoop Media

