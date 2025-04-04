Discover ‘Material World’: Chris Melville’s Solo Exhibition At Lake House Arts Centre

Photo/Supplied

Award-winning abstract photographer Chris Melville invites you to step into the dreamlike world of his latest solo exhibition, Material World, on display at the Becroft Gallery, Lake House Arts Centre, from Friday, May 30th to Friday, June 20th, 2025.

In Material World, Melville extends the familiar boundaries of photography with his innovative technique, capturing ethereal landscapes through the lens of fabric and textiles. Known for his distinctive use of slow shutter speeds, Melville crafts mesmerizing, fluid compositions that blur the lines between abstraction and reality. His work transports viewers into a tranquil, contemplative space where movement, texture, and light become one.

Melville shares: “My aim is to go beyond the visible. Through long exposures, I elongate time and capture emotions and memories, transforming material into landscapes that take on a life of their own, inviting the viewer to enter a dreamlike world of possibility.”

As part of the Auckland Festival of Photography, this exhibition will feature some of Melville’s most captivating works. Each piece conveys a unique fusion of light, colour, and texture, offering an immersive experience that invites reflection, surprise and contemplation.

The opening reception on June 1 at 4pm will offer a chance to meet the artist and delve into his creative vision. Attendees can enjoy an inspiring evening of art, poetry, music, and conversation, surrounded by Melville’s stunning creations that have made waves in the contemporary art scene.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the world through Melville’s lens and see fabric in a way you’ve never imagined before.

*Exhibition Details:

Title: Material World

Artist: Chris Melville

Location: Becroft Gallery, Lake House Arts Centre

Dates: May 30 - June 20, 2025

Opening Reception* June 1st, 2025, 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Join us at the Becroft Gallery to experience the enchanting world of Chris Melville’s abstract photography. For more information, please contact Chris Melville on 021 514 541 or nikonville@gmail.com

About Chris Melville

Chris Melville is an award-winning abstract photographer known for his unique exploration of fabric and textiles. With a background in graphic design and photography, and a passion for innovation, Melville continues to push the boundaries of photography, creating works that resonate deeply with audiences worldwide.

