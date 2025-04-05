Butter Wouldn’t Melt Announce National Tour And Homegrown Album ‘Where The Roots Grow Deep’

Image:Supplied

Old River Records is thrilled to announce the release of the Sophomore album from award-nominated New Zealand folk/Americana band Butter Wouldn’t Melt, Where the roots grow deep, available everywhere August 9th 2025. Digital singles from the album will be released every few weeks, with the first single - Song for Maurice - recently released March 28th, and Woman of Fire due for release April 11th.

Where the roots grow deep is the first chapter in a two-part album journey, to be followed by Beneath the Stars Above in 2026. Together, these albums form a story in contrast—two sides of the same mountain, two worlds intertwined: one bathed in light, the other steeped in shadow. Both records will showcase Butter Wouldn’t Melt’s signature local storytelling and rich harmonies, weaving contemporary folk, country, bluegrass, and Americana into a sound that is as timeless as it is deeply personal.

Finalists for the 2023 Best Folk Artist Tūī | Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa, Butter Wouldn’t Melt is the very definition of a grassroots, do-it-yourself band. Every note, every frame, every brushstroke of this project is their own— written, recorded, mixed, mastered, promoted, filmed, and designed. Featuring Andrea Reid (Vocals and rhythm guitar), Nick Burfield (Vocals and lead guitar), Cara Brasted (Fiddle and vocals), Marz Connelly (Double bass and vocals), and guest appearance from Kim Bonnington (Vocals).

This album isn’t just music; it’s a labour of love from front to back. From the songs to the artwork and even the wild Oracle Card merchandise. Recorded and produced at Old River Records, located in the windy hills of Papakowhai, and stitched together with blood, sweat, and sheer determination.

Butter Wouldn’t Melt will be hitting the road in April on a thirteen destination tour across Aotearoa, from Whangārei to Gore, bringing their music to towns and cities all over the motu.

Tour Details:

April 12 - Te Pahu, Waikato

April 14 - Whangateau Hall, Whangateau (w/ The Pipi Pickers)

April 15 - Oneonesix, Whangarei (w/ Gary, Dusty and The Advocators)

April 16 - Auckland Bluegrass Club, Auckland

April 18-21 - Hamsterfest, Paeroa

May 2 - Whanganui Musicians Club, Whanganui

May 3 Pop-up Gigs Taranaki, Palmerston North

May 22 - The Globe, Dunedin (w/ Rufous Whistler [AUS])

May 22 - Wellington Bluegrass Society (w/ Rufous Whistler [AUS])

May 28 - Wunderbar, Christchurch

May 29 - Pearl Diver, Dunedin (w/ Rufous Whistler [AUS] and Lara Rose)

May 30-31 - Tussock Country Festival, Gore (w/ Elias Bartholomeo [AUS])

June 2 - Ruby Bay Store, Nelson

Tickets for the tour and pre-orders for the album are available via www.oldriverrecords.co.nz/butter-wouldnt-melt

