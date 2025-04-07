Repeat Winners At 20th Anniversary PGT

Almost 1000 participants from all ends of New Zealand turned out for the 20th anniversary Porirua Grand Traverse today.

The epic kayaking, mountain biking and mountain running event around the hills, harbour and coastlines of Porirua City put on perfect weather for what has become the Capital region’s biggest multisport event.

Recently crowned multisport world champion, Deb Lynch, knows how special Porirua is. The local Plimmerton athlete has spent a lifetime training on the spectacular hills, harbour, coastlines and bush trails and has put that experience and strength to good use by winning the Porirua Grand Traverse for the last four consecutive years.

In 2025 Lynch trailed master standout, Ruth Cornelius, out of the 12k paddle, but claimed an early lead in the 28k mountain bike and extended that lead during the 16k mountain run to eventually finish 27min ahead of Zoe McClure, Amanda Rowe and Cornelius in 4hrs 53min 59secs. It was a performance so good that Lynch claimed third amongst men!

The men’s race wasn’t to be snuffed at either. Wellington-based South African, Bruce Hughes, won here in 2023 but was even more impressive this time around. Leading from start to finish, he finished 11min faster than his 2023 win, this time stopping the clock in 4hrs 20min 06secs. Behind Hughes, Napier’s Josh Garret actually took some time back on the mountain run but came up seven minutes short at the finish line.

The Porirua Grand Traverse features multiple options, including a 9k fun run walk that was won by Porirua teenager Charlie Hobbs in 38min 24secs. Another outstanding aspect was nearby Tawa Intermediate setting a nationwide example with a turnout of 74 participants. Teenagers also dominated the 13k Fun Bike, with Oscar Trewern from Wellington taking line honours in 41min 43secs.

The Duathlon option was dominated by Wellington-based Englishman, Ed Charlton-Weedy, while Wellington’s Mary Anne Moller won the women’s duathlon. The PGT is also a family affair, with Porirua’s Wallace family having five participants over three generations and all of them gaining podium time in different events.

Organised by the Porirua Grand Traverse Trust, the annual “PGT” has become a highlight on the national calendar. “We had entrants from every province except Northland, “said event manager Michael Jacques.

Asked why the Porirua Grand Traverse has been so successful over so many years, Jacques revealed, “Along time ago we decided that a good event should reflect the place and people it is held in, and the PGT is very much an event that is run in, by and for Porirua.”

In 2026 the 21st Porirua Grand Traverse will be Sunday 12th April. Full results for 2025 at: https://poriruagrandtraverse.co.nz/history

