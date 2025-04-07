Christian Bertschinger Appointed As Head Coach Of Men’s National Team

We are proud to announce the appointment of Christian Bertschinger as the new Head Coach of the New Zealand Men’s National Floorball Team.

Christian has been a key figure in the development of floorball in New Zealand since its inception.

With a long-standing commitment to the sport, he has previously coached a number of our national teams at both Qualification tournaments and World Floorball Championships.

Christian Bertschinger, Head Coach, Floorball New Zealand Men’s national team (Photo/Supplied)

His understanding of the New Zealand floorball scene, combined with his experience and knowledge of international game play, makes him ideally placed to lead the Men’s team into its next phase of development.

Christian’s appointment signals a renewed focus to connect our local players with the ones based overseas and lead the team preparation in New Zealand.

"My goal is to combine New Zealand’s unique strengths with the pace and tactical precision of international gameplay," says Christian Bertschinger.

"I have also secured the assistance from an experienced top level Swiss coach who will function as an Assistant Coach.

"This coach brings a vast amount of coaching experience from top level European club teams, national age group programmes, and high-performance environments.

"His guidance will introduce fresh tactical perspectives and strengthen the link between New Zealand and European floorball."

This international connection will not only benefit the national team but also provide New Zealand players—especially those currently based in Europe—with greater support and exposure.

It will create new opportunities for more New Zealand-based players to gain international experience through playing in Europe and grow their skills in one of the sport’s most competitive environments.

Together, the coaching team will focus on progressing the standard of men’s floorball in New Zealand, expanding player development opportunities, and driving the national programme to new heights.

Congratulations to Christian for your appointment.

We look forward to supporting the Men’s National Team as they prepare for the upcoming World Floorball Championships Qualification 2026.

