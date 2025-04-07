Kitching And Lawton Take Mazda Racing Series Titles

Will Kitching of Timaru sealed the Nexen Tyre NZ Mazda Racing Series New Zealand title while Stuart Lawton of Paraparaumu took the series’ North Island title at the final round of both at Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon in Feilding this weekend.

Kitching had led the four round New Zealand Series from the first round at Teretonga Park in early February, taking a 44-point lead into the final round. Two third placings plus a fourth ensured that he ended the season as the New Zealand Champion. He had also wrapped the South Island title earlier in the season. Lawton ended the season second overall in the National Series with Jesse Gould of Raumati Beach third.

“This is what we set out to do, it was our goal at the start of the season,” said Kitching. “It is awesome,” he said as he confirmed that the weekend was his last outing in the series, “for now at least!”

Meanwhile Lawton took the North Island title from Karl Gaines of Auckland with another Aucklander, Callum Pratt, third.

“It was a long hard season,” said Lawton. ‘We had some good battles,” he said, before thanking all who had helped him throughout the season.

The North Island Series also crowned Mac Templeton of Prebbleton as their Rookie Champion while Gaines took the Masters Title for drivers over 50. In other title battles Team Premier Insulation (Pratt and Sam Dashfield of Auckland) took the North Island Teams title while in the Founders Trophy the South Island defeated the North Island 1572 points to 1537.

The weekend’s action at Manfeild saw Arthur Broughan of Tuamarina take the round win from Simon Baker of Wellington and Kitching.

Broughan had taken the Racetech Pole Award in a difficult qualifying session in mixed weather conditions on Saturday with a dry line emerging as the session went on. Pratt was alongside him on the grid for race one with fourteen-year-old Ajay Giddy of Auckland third, Kitching fourth and Lawton fifth.

Giddy took his debut series win later in the afternoon, taking the lead off the start after Broughan struggled to get away on the damp track. Broughan dropped to fourth before climbing back to second and applying some pressure to Giddy but a gearbox problem blunted his challenge and left him second with Kitching third.

Paige Macey suffered an engine problem which eliminated her from the remainder of the weekend.

Sunday morning’s top ten reverse grid race saw Karl Gaines lead initially from Baker before Broughan came through to win from Baker with Kitching third despite a major scare late in the race when Giddy and Gaines spun right in front of him.

In the ten-lap finale Broughan took the win from Baker, Giddy and Kitching. Lawton had a quiet day as he went about the business of ensuring he took the North Island title.

