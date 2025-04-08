Semi-finals Set To Get Underway Tomorrow At National Stadium In Honiara

Photo Credit | OFC Media via Phototek

Flashback to 24 May 2023 at VFF Freshwater Stadium in Port Vila, 10 times champions Auckland City FC were moments away from elimination in the semi-finals by Ifira Black Bird FC.

But in the 5th minute of stoppage time a goalkeeping error allowed Ryan De Vries to scramble home an equaliser for 2-2 that sent the match into extra time with the New Zealanders eventually prevailing on penalties.

Nearly two years on and the two sides meet again in a semi-final. This time in Honiara, Solomon Islands, where Auckland City are again defending champions and Ifira Black Bird are eying up a monumental upset.

Both sides have had strong campaigns and went through the Group phase undefeated.

For Ifira Black Bird coach Robert Yelou, improving their finishing is essential against a quality side like Auckland.

“I think we still need some more effort to put in, especially in our finishing. Of course, we need to put a lot more effort and try to put something in place to play against Auckland City.” Yelou said.

Having played all three Group matches on the same pitch at the National Stadium, Yelou accepted it gave his side a slight advantage with Auckland City having played its Group games at the Lawson Tama Stadium. But the Vanuatu coach acknowledged the better playing surface at the National Stadium would also suit their opponents.

The second semi-final pits Group B winners Hekari United FC from Papua New Guinea against Group A runners-up AS Tiga Sport from New Caledonia.

Hekari’s a big club who have generally under-performed in the Champions League since their only title win in 2010. But they have been impressive in this tournament, scoring 13 goals and conceding just one in Group play.

Their coach Jerry Allen is proud of what they have achieved but he insists the job is not done.

“We’ve come a long way. I think the last time we came here (to the semis) was 2012. But our mission is clear. The boys know that we want to go to the semi-final. And right now, we’re in the semi-final.

We just need to improve. We just need to work on a few areas that we need to work on. I know New Caledonia (AS Tiga Sport) is not an easy game.”

Photo/Supplied

Allen has adopted an all-out attack strategy so far and is hoping the tactic will continue to work.

“The thing is, if you score goals, you win. That’s the important part. If you don’t score goals, even though you play good football, but if you don’t score goals, you can’t win. But if you play bad football, but you score, you win games. So, I think the important part is we continue to score goals.” Allen said.

AS Tiga Sport started their campaign with an impressive win over Fiji’s Rewa FC but struggled to score goals in their second and third Group games and converting more of their chances will be a focus for the New Caledonian team.

