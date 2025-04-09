A Century On Stage: TSB Showplace To Celebrate 100 Years With Spectacular Show

New Plymouth Opera House, 1974. Photographer: Bernard Woods Studio, Swainson Woods Collection, Puke Ariki, WD.038795. / Supplied

For almost a century, NPDC’s TSB Showplace has been at the heart of New Plymouth’s performing arts scene, hosting everything from dazzling sell-out productions to unforgettable community events.

To mark its golden milestone, New Plymouth Operatic Society (NPOS) and TSB Showplace are teaming up for a spectacular 100th anniversary event in July next year.

The 100 is a special production featuring a “best of” compilation of iconic musical theatre shows and songs, recognising the society’s long-standing relationship with the venue.

Originally opening as The New Plymouth Opera House in 1925, the TSB Showplace has long been a cultural landmark. From its origins as Alexander Hall in 1883 to its devastating fire in 1916 and grand reopening in 1925, the venue has been a gathering place for generations of theatre lovers.

Over the decades, NPOS has captivated local audiences with some of the region’s most celebrated productions – including Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia, Sister Act, Mary Poppins, Matilda, and the upcoming Chicago and Wendy Jnr both set to hit the stage in the coming months.

“We are super excited to be able to present this production, acknowledging the long history NPOS has shared with the New Plymouth Opera House/TSB Showplace,” says President of the New Plymouth Operatic Society, Shaun Murphy. “This is a fantastic opportunity to reflect on our past, celebrate our achievements, and offer something truly special to the community.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading While the venue officially turns 100 on 28 November this year, celebrations are being delayed as it will be temporarily closed to allow for a planned refurbishment project kicking off in October and due to finish in June 2026.

When the venue reopens, audiences will enjoy more seated areas in the foyer, a larger bar area, and improved accessibility features - ensuring it remains a premier destination for arts and culture for decades to come.

“As we look towards celebrating our 100th anniversary, it’s a great time to reflect on a century of memories, milestones, and moments that have defined what the theatre means to the community,” says NPDC’s TSB Showplace Lead, Sam Ryan.

“The venue holds cherished memories for so many people across the region— who have either seen a show here, or maybe tread the boards as part of their first stage performance. We deeply appreciate the support and contribution of the New Plymouth Operatic Society, who have made an enduring impact on our performing arts scene.”

“This milestone is more than just a birthday; it’s a celebration of our thriving performing arts community.”

Get involved

A call for expressions of interest to create and deliver the production will be announced shortly. Those interested in participating are encouraged to keep an eye on NPOS’s social media channels and website www.npos.co.nz for more details on how to get involved.

TSB Showplace Fast Facts:

The TSB Showplace is the region’s main theatre and conference venue.

Built in 1925, it was originally named the New Plymouth Opera House.

In 1998 the building was renovated and extended, adding a second auditorium, the Theatre Royal, and the Alexandra Room.

The main auditorium is the TSB Theatre (the original and gorgeously restored 1920’s Opera House) which has a capacity of 957.

The Theatre Royal is a fully flexible black box space with a capacity of 527.

The Alexandra Room is a perfect blank canvas for themed events, weddings, corporate functions, seminars, expos and workshops with a maximum capacity of 200.

Around 66,000 people go to the TSB Showplace each year to see comedy, musicals, plays, classical concerts and more.

New Plymouth Operatic Society Fast Facts:

New Plymouth Operatic Society was founded in 1952.

NPOS & its membership purchased the New Plymouth Opera House in 1970, saving it from demolition. Gifted in Trust back to the people of New Plymouth in 1972.

‘The 100’ will be NPOS’s 114th production.

Our Vision: Enriching Taranaki Communities through Musical Theatre

Our Mission: To be the home of musical theatre in Taranaki. Providing a sustainable and inclusive environment for our community. Delivery high quality shows, education and creative opportunities.

Our Values: Passion - We love what we do Enjoyment - Having fun with like-minded people Community – We are connected Family – a sense of belonging in a safe and inclusive environment



