Bon Iver Early Album Listening Events For Aotearoa

Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 10:42 am
Photo by Graham Tolbert / Supplied

Bon Iver’s new album, SABLE, fABLE, arrives this Friday, April 11th, but with the announcement of a global series of location-specific listening events, fans will be able to hear the entire record early.

Taking place from 4PM-7PM local time this Wednesday, April 9th, fABLE sPACEs builds upon the community-driven listening experiences of 22, A Million’s mural-based boombox gatherings, and i,i’s record store and photobooth events. Now, six years since the last Bon Iver album, fABLE sPACEs brings SABLE, fABLE to dozens of scenic, outdoor settings chosen by the band and fans.

Utilizing location-based technology and crowd-sourcing, listeners will arrive at one of the geographically-defined destinations, and unlock a full preview of SABLE, fABLE via their smartphones.

With the album playing on repeat for those three hours, fABLE sPACEs aims to foster shared moments within a personal listening experience, mirroring SABLE, fABLE’s shift from isolation to connection.

New Zealand Listening Locations

AUCKLAND
Albert Park (The Rotunda)
https://maps.app.goo.gl/6KWNmBAqzeQhtf4J9

WELLINGTON
Frank Kitts Park
https://maps.app.goo.gl/78sbGi8K8iUeRUHG6

CHRISTCHURCH
Peacock Fountain
https://maps.app.goo.gl/qh6QBQutGasRJk6L9

Find the full list of fABLE sPACEs locations here: 
http://fablespaces.boniver.org

Taking place from 4PM-7PM local time this Wednesday, April 9th.

SABLE, fABLE Tracklisting

01. THINGS BEHIND THINGS BEHIND THINGS
02. S P E Y S I D E
03. AWARDS SEASON
04. Short Story
05. Everything Is Peaceful Love
06. Walk Home
07. Day One (ft. Dijon & Flock of Dimes)
08. From
09. I'll Be There
10. If Only I Could Wait (ft. Danielle Haim)
11. There's A Rhythmn
12. Au Revoir
 

