Bon Iver Early Album Listening Events For Aotearoa

Photo by Graham Tolbert / Supplied

Bon Iver’s new album, SABLE, fABLE, arrives this Friday, April 11th, but with the announcement of a global series of location-specific listening events, fans will be able to hear the entire record early.

Taking place from 4PM-7PM local time this Wednesday, April 9th, fABLE sPACEs builds upon the community-driven listening experiences of 22, A Million’s mural-based boombox gatherings, and i,i’s record store and photobooth events. Now, six years since the last Bon Iver album, fABLE sPACEs brings SABLE, fABLE to dozens of scenic, outdoor settings chosen by the band and fans.

Utilizing location-based technology and crowd-sourcing, listeners will arrive at one of the geographically-defined destinations, and unlock a full preview of SABLE, fABLE via their smartphones.

With the album playing on repeat for those three hours, fABLE sPACEs aims to foster shared moments within a personal listening experience, mirroring SABLE, fABLE’s shift from isolation to connection.

New Zealand Listening Locations

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

AUCKLAND

Albert Park (The Rotunda)

https://maps.app.goo.gl/6KWNmBAqzeQhtf4J9

WELLINGTON

Frank Kitts Park

https://maps.app.goo.gl/78sbGi8K8iUeRUHG6

CHRISTCHURCH

Peacock Fountain

https://maps.app.goo.gl/qh6QBQutGasRJk6L9

Find the full list of fABLE sPACEs locations here:

http://fablespaces.boniver.org

Taking place from 4PM-7PM local time this Wednesday, April 9th.

SABLE, fABLE Tracklisting

01. THINGS BEHIND THINGS BEHIND THINGS

02. S P E Y S I D E

03. AWARDS SEASON

04. Short Story

05. Everything Is Peaceful Love

06. Walk Home

07. Day One (ft. Dijon & Flock of Dimes)

08. From

09. I'll Be There

10. If Only I Could Wait (ft. Danielle Haim)

11. There's A Rhythmn

12. Au Revoir



© Scoop Media

