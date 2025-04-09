Pathway Prizes Confirmed For Toyota 86 Trophy Series

A CareVets supported GR86 heads the prize pool for the Toyota 86 Trophy . Picture Bruce Jenkins

Registrations are pouring in for the winter series, which will use the iconic TR86 model. The series is designed as the first rung in the ladder of a pathway that takes drivers from the first stage of circuit racing in a tin-top, through the high-profile Bridgestone GR86 Championship, then to GT4 and beyond.

The prize pool for the inaugural Toyota 86 Trophy is a key piece in that process. The winner will secure not only a free lease of a GR86 – supported by CareVets – but also free support from a race and championship winning engineer and mechanic.

Second place in the championship will secure a free lease of a car from TGRNZ. Both first and second places will be responsible for other season costs. The third placed driver will secure entry fees and tyres for a season in the Bridgestone GR86 Championship.

“These are obviously important benefits for any driver looking to use the Toyota 86 Trophy Series as a stepping-stone in their career and we believe it will be extremely attractive,” said Category Manager Amanda Tollemache.

“Registrations are still open and the confirmation of the prize pool will not only be great news for those already signed up but will be equally attractive and helpful for those close to confirming programmes and putting programmes together for the forthcoming four rounds.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Eighteen year old Timaru racing driver Corban Sprague will fly the flag for CareVets in the Toyota TR86 Trophy Series after winning a hotly-contested CareVets Scholarship shootout at Hampton Downs recently. CareVets boss Keith Houston, a long-time supporter of young driving talent, says supporting the best drivers move into the Bridgestone GR86 Championship is the obvious next step.

“We are proud to be supporting young drivers by sponsoring the CareVets scholarship for the trophy series and then have the winner of the trophy series progress onto the full GR86 series. Thus a driver can has can achieve an opportunity for a 2 year sponsorship deal if they perform well.”

2025 Toyota 86 Trophy Series

Rd1 9-10 May 2025 Hampton Downs - NZIGP Finale

Rd2 21-22 June 2025 Taupo Int. Motorsport Park - Taupo Winter Series

Rd3 5-6 July 2025 Manfeild – Circuit Chris Amon - Manfeild Winter Series

Rd4 26-27 July 2025 Taupo Int. Motorsport Park - Taupo Winter Series

© Scoop Media

