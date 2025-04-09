Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Nominations Open For Wellington Volunteer Awards

Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Volunteer Wellington

Photo/Supplied

Volunteer Wellington’s Mahi Aroha Awards 2025 – Nominations Now Open!

Nominations open: 31 March – 9 May 2025

Volunteer Wellington is thrilled to announce that nominations are now open for the Mahi Aroha Awards 2025, a celebration of the incredible volunteers who give their time and energy to support community organisations across the Wellington region.

These awards are a special opportunity for our community to recognise and honour the generosity and commitment of volunteers who make a real difference.

This year, we’re excited to introduce three new award categories, alongside our prestigious Volunteer of the Year award:

  • Youth Volunteer Award
  • Volunteer Team Award
  • Te Ao Māori Award – recognising a volunteer who supports or leads efforts to embrace Te Ao Māori in your organisation.

Nominations close on 9 May 2025 – so get started today!

For nomination forms and more information, visit www.volunteerwellington.nz

