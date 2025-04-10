Six Shooters Out To Hit The Taupo Target

Bethune leads Bakkerus and Allan. (Photo/Bruce Jenkins)

The Bridgestone GR86 Championship title – as it has been for seemingly every year that the Toyota 86 car has been in existence – once more goes down to the wire this weekend at the Supercars round at Taupo International Motorsport Park.

This season – with a new sponsor in Bridgestone and a new model in the GR86 – has been one of the best ever. The five rounds so far have seen big fields, intense racing, drama, intrigue and 10 race winners. It’s a tough championship to win a race in, let alone a title. The margins are narrow and there is precisely no room for error.

The championship has long been a mainstay of the supporting cast for Supercars in Australia, and for major events in New Zealand. Many of the drivers, including the likes of Will Brown, Broc Feeney and Ryan Wood, are graduates of their respective domestic championships. So winning the title in New Zealand, in front of the top racing teams from Australia, is of major significance.

Six drivers have a mathematical chance of championship success this weekend, but it’s three outstanding young talents who have the best opportunity to lift the inaugural Bridgestone GR86 Championship title. Bad weekends for each or all of them, however, could open the door to three other talented drivers just behind in the points.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Hugo Allan sits at the top of the points table with a 23-point advantage. It’s certainly not enough for the young racer to approach the Supercars weekend in anything other than full attack mode, because that’s how competitive this weekend will be.

Championship leader Hugo Allan (Photo/Bruce Jenkins)

By his own admission it’s his qualifying performances which have let Hugo down this season, but he has overcome that with some stunning race drives, moving forward through the pack in impressive style on more than one occasion. In a field often covered by tenths of a second, that takes skill and commitment, but he’ll have to bring his A Game once again this weekend.

Hayden Bakkerus sits second in the standings having led the championship for a good portion of the season like Allan. Crucially for him, Hayden has speed around Taupo having taken his debut win there in the season opener in November. If he can replicate that form, he has a great chance of taking the title.

Hayden Bakkerus holds second with one round remaining (Photo/Bruce Jenkins)

Josh Bethune has pace at Taupo too but on his first visit lost two great results due to a jumped start and then incurring the wrath of the governing body by not wearing the right fireproof clothing.

Important for him is the form he has shown in the second half of the championship aboard his Right Karts by M2 Competition entry. He has been the man to beat, with some blistering drives that have left the opposition in his dust. He’s got work to do this weekend but expect him to be at or near the front throughout.

Each of the three protagonists have had highs and lows this season and each can still drop their worst result but if that was a retirement, for example, there will be no material gain to their points tally. In other words, it’s all to play for, especially with 75 points up for grabs for each of the three massive races this weekend.

Josh Bethune sits third in the points (Photo/Bruce Jenkins)

Good outside bets – especially for race wins and podiums – this weekend at Taupo include Justin Allen particularly, who has three wins and numerous podiums in what has been one of his strongest seasons. Had it not been for a nightmare round at Highlands, he would be right in the hunt, but he still has an outside chance and will no doubt be charging at Taupo.

Top rookie Chris White has also had a phenomenal season and looks very accomplished and mature in the intense battles at the front and in mid-field this season and could be another to shine. Australian Cooper Barnes has also been a class act this season and has done very well around tracks he has had to learn. Mathematically, although he sits sixth in the points, he can still win it as well.

The big weekend begins with two practice sessions on Friday followed by qualifying later on Friday afternoon. Saturday brings the first race at midday before the final two races on Sunday morning.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship – Points

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

© Scoop Media

