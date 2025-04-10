2025 Synergy Hair Netball League Draw Announced

New Zealand’s emerging netball talent will play an eight-round Synergy Hair Netball League where they will test the new two-point shot following the announcement of the 2025 draw.

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) has confirmed the six-strong team competition, starting on 10 May, which will culminate in a Grand Final to be played at TSB Arena in Wellington on 5 July.

The defending champion Comets, who won a maiden title last season, will open their campaign against their cross-town rivals, the Northern Marvels on 11 May.

For the first time the league – which was introduced in 2016 to underpin the ANZ Premiership by providing a performance pathway for the next tier of elite netballers, coaches and management – will be contested with the two-point shot bringing a fresh element to the league which has been dominated by five-time champions, Central Manawa.

NNZ Head of Events and Competitions, Emma Fowlie, said the decision to implement the two-point shot in the Synergy Hair Netball League was to align with the ANZ Premiership.

“This will help with the effective transition of players and umpires between the two competitions,” she said. “It also gives some cohesion with coaching strategies and philosophies within each zone for players moving between the two leagues.

“We also believe this will add another layer of excitement to our matches.”

The Team Time Outs and the Coach Box will not however be used in the Synergy Hair Netball League.

Fowlie said they were looking forward to the 2025 league which would again prove key in providing a platform for more than just the players.

“The Synergy Hair Netball League is really vital in New Zealand’s netball landscape as it is giving our emerging talent that experience of week in, week out netball but also providing our coaches and management a similar opportunity to hone their skills in the competition environment,” she said.

“This is also a fantastic opportunity for our next tier to experience the different pressures of playing in a televised match, thanks to our continued partnership with Sky – just adding another element to their preparation.”

Seven games from the regular season will be broadcast live on Sky Sports as will the Grand Final on 5 July.

