A Trio Of Marine Marvels At Warkworth Museum

A fascinating series of feature exhibitions are set to captivate visitors at Warkworth Museum from 29 May to 17 August. Showcasing the wonders of marine life, two touring exhibitions from Te Papa Tongarewa, the Museum of New Zealand will feature supported by a local showcase.

The popular Te Papa Exhibitions Mawhiti Tino Rawe, Clever Crustaceans and Colossal Squid Ngu Tipua are on their way to Warkworth, offering an extraordinary glimpse into the diverse realm of crustaceans and the mysterious world of deep-sea creatures.

Starting on Wednesday 28 May, Clever Crustaceans is a playful exploration of the bizarre and diverse world of five marine crustaceans. They can change their shape, circle the globe, and maybe even cure cancer – crustaceans are the unsung heroes of the sea.

NIWA scientist Dr. Kareen Schnabel describes crustaceans as the "insects of the sea," noting their incredible adaptations to various habitats.

“Crustaceans are arthropods, which means they have segmented bodies and exoskeletons just like insects, so I love describing them as the ‘insects of the sea’. They are captivating creatures. They have adapted to live in an incredible variety of habitats, from beaches and shallows, all the way down to the deepest ocean trenches,” said Dr Schnabel.

“We are telling the stories of some of our favourite critters. Visitors will learn about the ‘shapeshifter’ kōura with its unexpected life stages as a long-distance open-ocean wanderer, the lightning speed with which the native mantis shrimp spears its lunch, the exceptional eyesight of the open ocean Phronima amphipod – which is even being used in techniques to detect cancer in humans – and the radical changes barnacles have undergone to get their kai (food),” adds Dr Schnabel.

Taking over from the crustaceans and running from Wednesday 9 July to Sunday 17 August, the Colossal Squid display, showcases parts of the complete iconic specimen on permanent display at Te Papa, centred around an interactive table displaying many different objects including the lens from an eye of the colossal squid, part of a tentacle, and a complete tiny squid; the miniature of its colossal relative. Touchable rotating models of a squid’s tentacle hook and the Colossal Squid's beak are also on display.

Dr. Rodrigo Salvador, Te Papa's Curator of Invertebrates, emphasizes the significance of the Colossal Squid: "Te Papa's Colossal Squid has been a major source of information for scientists and the museum's most popular exhibit since its debut"

Te Papa's Head of Natural History, Phil Edgar adds, “in learning about this weird and mysterious creature we hope visitors will have a greater appreciation for life in the deep sea, much of which remains undiscovered.”

Alongside the two Te Papa displays, Museum volunteers have partnered with local conservation groups to present Mahurangi Moana, an interactive exhibition designed to ignite curiosity about our marine ecosystems. Through fun activities and captivating displays, children can discover their own passion for the aquatic life right on their doorstep. This unique combination of national treasures and local conservation efforts promises an engaging and educational experience for visitors of all ages.

Warkworth Museum’s Manager, Victoria Joule adds: “We are excited to bring these extraordinary exhibitions to our community.

Mawhiti Tino Rawe, Clever Crustaceans and Colossal Squid Ngu Tipua offer glimpses into the fascinating world beneath our oceans. Paired with our local Mahurangi Moana showcase this trio of exhibitions creates a captivating journey through marine life, from the familiar to the fantastical. We invite visitors of all ages to explore, learn, and be inspired by the wonders of our seas and the importance of conservation in our own backyard.”

Notes

Mawhiti Tino Rawe | Clever Crustaceans (28 May – 8 July)

• Hands-on interactives and real specimens

• Digital deep dive into crustacean superpowers

• Exploration of five marine crustaceans' unique abilities

Colossal Squid Ngu Tipua (9 July-17 August)

• Interactive table featuring rare squid specimens

• Touchable rotating models of squid anatomy

• Documentaries on Southern Ocean life and the squid's journey to Te Papa

Mahurangi Moana (28 May-17 August)

• Local conservation group displays

• Fun activities for children

• Information on the Mahurangi catchment and its marine ecosystems

Mawhiti Tino Rawe | Clever Crustaceans was jointly developed by NIWA and Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.

Colossal Squid Ngu Tipua is developed and toured by the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.

Visitors can extend their learning with:

• "Whiti: Colossal Squid of the Deep," a children's book by Te Papa Press

• Downloadable Colossal Squid Activity Book

• Special web hub for exploring crustacean superpowers

