Biggest Christchurch Marathon Event Ever Hits The Streets

(Photo/Supplied)

A record number of runners and walkers will take over Christchurch’s central city this Sunday (13 April) for the largest ever Christchurch Marathon event.

More than 6,700 participants have entered the event across its four distances, the Christchurch Marathon, Half-Marathon, 10 km and Kids Mara’fun. That is 27% more than participated in 2024 and is the largest field the event has ever seen.

“Christchurch is the country's running capital, and the city is a premium destination – we have a race that celebrates all of that so it’s no surprise interest in the Christchurch Marathon event is at an all-time high,” says Event Director Calum Nicholson.

More than 29% of participants are travelling from around New Zealand to be at the event, while 247 athletes from 24 countries are coming from overseas – 56% more international athletes than participated in 2024.

“Christchurch is New Zealand’s most exciting city. The Christchurch Marathon celebrates that with a fast, flat course that weaves its way around the city’s iconic landmarks. This isn’t just a run, it’s an experience, and we know the event and the city will deliver an exceptional experience for participants and spectators alike,” Nicholson says.

Oska Baynes is hoping the city will come out in force to support his bid to break the 20-year-old race record for the marathon distance. The 2:15:12 record was set in 1985 by Tom Birnie.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It will be tough, but you’ve got to try tough things in life, and I like a challenge,” 33-year-old Oska says.

If Oska wins the marathon, it will make him the first person to win every Christchurch Marathon distance – the 10 km, half marathon and full marathon – twice. He’s already visualising the finish line in Hagley Park, a place he describes as the “spiritual home of running in New Zealand”.

“Having hometown support and the community around me will make a real difference - it’s almost like having a third lung,” Baynes says.

First held in 1978 and inspired by the 1974 Commonwealth Games, the Christchurch Marathon was the first New Zealand marathon to combine a half and full marathon and the first New Zealand marathon to welcome recreational runners alongside official club runners. This year the event will double as the NZ National Championships for the marathon distance.

Natalie Dryden from Christchurch is aiming to be one of the top three females across the finish line for the half-marathon.

The 27-year-old’s parents got her into running from a young age and she hopes to make them proud.

“I’m aiming for a PB of 1:18. The real goal would be to be selected for the New Zealand team, the qualifying time for that is 1:16. I’m really hopeful it just all comes together on the day.

“I’ve faced a few challenges this last year but running keeps me focused, it’s my therapy and I know I have it in me to do this,” Dryden says.

The oldest participant in this year’s event is 87, with the youngest just 5. No matter the distance, everyone who completes the event will receive a medal with this year’s including the words ‘Christchurch Marathon finisher’ in braille.

“We have and always will be a family friendly, inclusive event. No matter the distance or how you achieve it, we want to encourage everyone to experience the thrill of crossing the finish line and being part of one of our city’s iconic events,” Nicholson says.

The Christchurch Marathon features a 10 km loop course, starting and finishing in Hagley Park. It’s the third year the event is being run on this new-look course, which has been praised by competitors and spectators alike for its central city vibe, the stunning landscapes and landmarks it captures, and the ease at which supporters can be part of the action.

Slight changes have been made to this year’s course to improve athlete experience including the removal of some bends and corners. Race headquarters have been shifted to the larger event space in North Hagley Park to enhance the finish line experience and cater to the larger crowds.

“This year participants will enjoy even more of Christchurch’s iconic spaces, with the course now taking in Te Pae and Victoria Square alongside the existing course landmarks like the Christchurch Town Hall, Canterbury Museum, Avon River and Bridge of Remembrance. We’re also making the event double the fun by increasing the number of entertainment points from four to eight,” Nicholson says.

Preparations for Sunday’s event are well underway – 900 kg of bananas have been sourced to help tired runners recover, along with more than 5,800 litres of PURE sports nutrition electrolyte.

More than 400 volunteers will be working alongside organisers to bring the event to life – including volunteers from the event’s charity partner, the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust. The Trust owns and operates Rānui House and Rānui Apartments in Christchurch, providing accommodation and support to patients who need to travel to Christchurch for life-saving medical treatment.

Last year more than $60,000 was raised through the charity partnership.

“We are so grateful to the Christchurch Marathon for the awareness and funds they are raising for our cause and the families who call Rānui home. We will be cheering everyone as they run past Rānui House while out on the course,” Bone Marrow Cancer Trust CEO Mandy Kennedy says.

About the Christchurch Marathon

Established in the late-1970s, the Christchurch Marathon was inspired by the 1974 Commonwealth Games. For more than 30 years the Christchurch Marathon has run on the same course, albeit with a temporary change in location after the 2011 earthquakes. It returned to the CBD in 2015, and in 2023 the event shifted its focus to a multi-lap format, starting and finishing in Hagley Park.

For the full marathon, Tom Birnie from Christchurch still holds the record after completing the race in a time of 2:15:12 in 1985. Naenai Sasaki from Japan holds the female record with a time of 2:35:00.

The event now revolves around a 10km lap in the CBD that highlights iconic landmarks such as Canterbury Museum, Cambridge Terrace, Oxford Terrace, the Avon River, Bridge of Remembrance, and the new Te Pae Convention Centre.

© Scoop Media

