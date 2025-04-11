Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Love Party Release Fuzzy New Track ‘I Don’t Wanna Leave’

Friday, 11 April 2025, 7:45 am
Press Release: Great NZ Publicity

(Photo/Supplied)

'Showing no sign of slowing down, Love Party released an energetic third single, ‘I Don’t Wanna Leave’ today (April 11) from their debut album ‘WOW!’, releasing on May 30.

Wellington’s Love Party is a punk band that only sings love songs, led by wife and husband duo Kate Yesberg and Dayle Jellyman.

Recorded at Dr Lee Prebble’s Surgery studio in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, ‘I Don’t Wanna Leave’ was one of the first songs penned by the duo. Driven by distorted lead guitar lines and crunchy drums, the song is fittingly described by Jellyman as his ‘party anthem’ - written about “loving what you’re up to, and not wanting to leave”.

The single is accompanied by a music video filmed in the Palmerston North Dugald MacKenzie Rose Garden. Perhaps one of the stranger things to happen at the Rose Garden, Love Party were joined by “several groups of supportive rose enthusiasts for the occasion on a hot Friday afternoon”.

Front-duo Kate and Dayle were married for a decade when inspiration struck and they decided to start a band. There was an explosion of fast loud party songs about love and Love Party was born. “We started jamming along with a Roland drum machine in our apartment, jumping about, looking for the fuzziest fuzz, lyrics that just fell out and felt great,” says Yesberg. “Singing in unison just happened and evolved into a real feature of the music”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Kate and Dayle sing in unison throughout WOW!, bringing a special energy and a collaborative approach to songwriting. They’re joined by their friend and extraordinaire Cory Champion (Clear Path Ensemble, Borrowed CS) on drums.

Outside of Love Party, Kate is a well-respected abstract painter and former lawyer turned musician. Her counterpart, Dayle, is a longstanding keyboardist who plays piano and synthesiser with a who’s who of party-rocking Wellington bands, including The Electrons, Snakebone, Three Rays, Miles Calder, Battle Ska Galactica and Fvkvshima, as well as leading the celebrated Floating Head jazz ensemble.

‘I Don’t Wanna Leave’ is out now via all online streaming platforms. ‘WOW!’ , the duo’s debut album, is out on 30 May.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Great NZ Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 