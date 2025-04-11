Love Party Release Fuzzy New Track ‘I Don’t Wanna Leave’

(Photo/Supplied)

'Showing no sign of slowing down, Love Party released an energetic third single, ‘I Don’t Wanna Leave’ today (April 11) from their debut album ‘WOW!’, releasing on May 30.

Wellington’s Love Party is a punk band that only sings love songs, led by wife and husband duo Kate Yesberg and Dayle Jellyman.

Recorded at Dr Lee Prebble’s Surgery studio in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, ‘I Don’t Wanna Leave’ was one of the first songs penned by the duo. Driven by distorted lead guitar lines and crunchy drums, the song is fittingly described by Jellyman as his ‘party anthem’ - written about “loving what you’re up to, and not wanting to leave”.

The single is accompanied by a music video filmed in the Palmerston North Dugald MacKenzie Rose Garden. Perhaps one of the stranger things to happen at the Rose Garden, Love Party were joined by “several groups of supportive rose enthusiasts for the occasion on a hot Friday afternoon”.

Front-duo Kate and Dayle were married for a decade when inspiration struck and they decided to start a band. There was an explosion of fast loud party songs about love and Love Party was born. “We started jamming along with a Roland drum machine in our apartment, jumping about, looking for the fuzziest fuzz, lyrics that just fell out and felt great,” says Yesberg. “Singing in unison just happened and evolved into a real feature of the music”.

Kate and Dayle sing in unison throughout WOW!, bringing a special energy and a collaborative approach to songwriting. They’re joined by their friend and extraordinaire Cory Champion (Clear Path Ensemble, Borrowed CS) on drums.

Outside of Love Party, Kate is a well-respected abstract painter and former lawyer turned musician. Her counterpart, Dayle, is a longstanding keyboardist who plays piano and synthesiser with a who’s who of party-rocking Wellington bands, including The Electrons, Snakebone, Three Rays, Miles Calder, Battle Ska Galactica and Fvkvshima, as well as leading the celebrated Floating Head jazz ensemble.

‘I Don’t Wanna Leave’ is out now via all online streaming platforms. ‘WOW!’ , the duo’s debut album, is out on 30 May.

