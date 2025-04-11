Vallé Calls Out Injustice On New Track 'Hold Me'

(Photo/Supplied)

Hailing from Christchurch with roots in Papua New Guinea, Vallé returns with his most personal work yet – new single 'Hold Me'. Following the success of his 2022 EP Caged Birds, which earned widespread radio play and global streaming placements, Vallé’s latest release is a poignant reflection on the turmoil and human cost of political violence.

The track was born during Papua New Guinea’s 2022 election cycle—a time marked by corruption and violence. As Vallé recounts, election workers went on strike, officials were arrested for smuggling ballot boxes, and chaos erupted in the highlands and Port Moresby. One devastating call from a cousin particularly haunted him—her neighbor’s son was killed by a stray bullet while running home.

“‘Hold Me’ is literally how I felt at that moment,” Vallé shares. “I was in pain, had no answers, and couldn’t do anything to mitigate what was causing it. I turned to creating; it has always been a faithful friend in times of need.”

“The individuals responsible for these atrocities never have to live with the consequences,” Vallé says. “Their financial position allows them and their families to escape the hellhole that they create. The powerless, especially women and children, bear the brunt of such events. No song I make will ever bring back that boy’s life, but whenever I have the opportunity to shed light on these tragedies, I find it important to do so.”

‘Hold Me’ carries the emotional weight of this reality, blending Vallé’s signature introspective lyricism with a haunting, atmospheric soundscape. The single further cements his position as one of Aotearoa’s most vital storytellers, using music to amplify voices and experiences too often overlooked.

Building on the momentum of Caged Birds, which explored themes of identity, migration, and resilience, Vallé’s new single reveals a deeper layer of vulnerability and social consciousness. With ‘Hold Me,’ he continues to bridge personal pain with collective memory, offering a powerful reminder of music’s ability to document and heal.

