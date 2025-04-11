Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Vallé Calls Out Injustice On New Track 'Hold Me'

Friday, 11 April 2025, 8:05 am
Press Release: Broken Record Publicity

(Photo/Supplied)

Hailing from Christchurch with roots in Papua New Guinea, Vallé returns with his most personal work yet – new single 'Hold Me'. Following the success of his 2022 EP Caged Birds, which earned widespread radio play and global streaming placements, Vallé’s latest release is a poignant reflection on the turmoil and human cost of political violence.

The track was born during Papua New Guinea’s 2022 election cycle—a time marked by corruption and violence. As Vallé recounts, election workers went on strike, officials were arrested for smuggling ballot boxes, and chaos erupted in the highlands and Port Moresby. One devastating call from a cousin particularly haunted him—her neighbor’s son was killed by a stray bullet while running home.

“‘Hold Me’ is literally how I felt at that moment,” Vallé shares. “I was in pain, had no answers, and couldn’t do anything to mitigate what was causing it. I turned to creating; it has always been a faithful friend in times of need.”

“The individuals responsible for these atrocities never have to live with the consequences,” Vallé says. “Their financial position allows them and their families to escape the hellhole that they create. The powerless, especially women and children, bear the brunt of such events. No song I make will ever bring back that boy’s life, but whenever I have the opportunity to shed light on these tragedies, I find it important to do so.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

‘Hold Me’ carries the emotional weight of this reality, blending Vallé’s signature introspective lyricism with a haunting, atmospheric soundscape. The single further cements his position as one of Aotearoa’s most vital storytellers, using music to amplify voices and experiences too often overlooked.

Building on the momentum of Caged Birds, which explored themes of identity, migration, and resilience, Vallé’s new single reveals a deeper layer of vulnerability and social consciousness. With ‘Hold Me,’ he continues to bridge personal pain with collective memory, offering a powerful reminder of music’s ability to document and heal.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Broken Record Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 