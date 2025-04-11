Joe Daymond’s Comedy Mixtape: The Hottest Hand-Picked Local Comedy Talent Hits Tāmaki And Pōneke

Aotearoa’s funniest rising stars and seasoned comedy pros take centre stage at the freshest night of comedy around, the Comedy Mixtape. This hand-picked lineup brings big laughs, sharp wit and unforgettable moments to Pōneke on 6 May at Te Auaha and Tāmaki Makaurau on 7 May at Q Theatre during the NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo.

This year’s lineup is hosted and curated by the iconic Joe Daymond. Joe has built an online audience of over 350k and racked up millions of views. He’s appeared on Celebrity Treasure Island and 7 Days, and created, wrote, directed, and starred BOUNCERS for Comedy Central UK.

Auckland will be treated to Billy T Award winner Angella Dravid, star of Taskmaster, Under the Vines and Creamerie, alongside Pacific comedy heavyweight Opeti Vaka, a 2019 Raw Comedy Quest National finalist and winner of Best Newcomer at the 2019 Wellington Comedy Awards.

Bringing their comedy back from across the ditch is Kiwi comedians Henry Yan, winner of the Melbourne Comedy Fest’s RAW National Grand Final, and Sean Collier, Comedy Out West winner at Melbourne Comedy Fest 2025 and Wellington Raw Comedy Quest winner 2018. They’re joined by Liv McKenzie, as seen on 7 Days, Have You Been Paying Attention? and Cubicle Confessions, and podcast host, sports commentator and comedy newcomer, Tim Provise.

In both Auckland and Wellington is multi talented DJ, content creator and comedy newcomer, Randy Sjafrie. Also joining him in Wellington is a standout lineup of hot comedy talent, including 2024 Topp Prize and 2019 Fred Award winner James Nokise. A multi-talented comedian whose been making audiences laugh for over twenty years.

Rounding out the Wellington lineup is Richie Fa’avesi, 2024 Raw Comedy Quest national finalist and 2024 Breakout Performer at The Comedy Hub. Kajun Brooking, bringing his quick witted and punchy comedy to the stage. With seven awards under his belt, he’s been seen on Te Karere, The Hui and TikTok. Mo Munn, winner of Best Newcomer at the 2023 Wellington Comedy Awards and regular performer, producer and director in the local Wellington comedy scene.

The 2025 NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo runs from 2 – 25 May. The full programme is available now at www.comedyfestival.co.nz

